Kalamandir Jewellers to unveil Gujarat's biggest showroom in Ahmedabad on October 18, 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10: Jewellery aficionados in Ahmedabad are in for a treat as Kalamandir Jewellers, Gujarat's biggest jewellery store, prepares to inaugurate its fifth and most opulent showroom on October 18, 2023. The grand event promises to transport customers into a world of opulence and craftsmanship, where every piece of jewellery is a masterpiece.

Situated at A. Shridhar Athens, near Nehrunagar bus stop, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, this state-of-the-art jewellery showroom sprawls across an impressive 30,000 square feet. It beckons consumers to embark on a captivating journey of timeless beauty and luxury, promising a breathtaking jewellery experience that will leave them spellbound.

The grand opening of Kalamandir Jewellers in Ahmedabad is scheduled for 11 am on October 18, and according to a company spokesperson, it's not just an eventit's a celebration of craftsmanship, elegance, and the enduring allure of jewellery.

Kalamandir Jewellers boasts a rich legacy spanning more than 37 years. The story began in 1986 in the quaint town of Kosamba near Surat, Gujarat. A team of five individuals armed with unwavering determination, knowledge, and a visionary outlook embarked on a journey that would lead to the establishment of India's leading jewellery retail brand. Their humble beginnings saw a small store covering more 200 square feet.

Over the years, Kalamandir Jewellers has earned the trust, reliability, and loyalty of countless customers. The brand's growth trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. Today, Kalamandir Jewellers stands as Gujarat's premier retail jewellery brand, with more than 1000 dedicated staff members committed to providing exceptional service to customers.

The company has also introduced some of the most prominent national jewellery brands such as Rishta Diamonds, Kingly, Indo-italia, Purusham, Platinum & Sajdhajke. These brands, combined with the unwavering love and support of customers, have firmly established Kalamandir Jewellers as Gujarat's leading retail jewellery destination.

As the doors of the new Kalamandir Jewellers showroom in Ahmedabad swing open on October 18, it marks not only the expansion of the brand but also a promise to deliver the finest in jewellery, unparalleled craftsmanship, and an experience that transcends time, truly making every piece a work of art.

