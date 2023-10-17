KALKI showcases Zayra, AW'23 collection at Lakme Fashion Week

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 17: Luxury women's occasion wear brand KALKI showcased its latest collection 'Zayra' at the Lakme Fashion Week'23 with Disha Patani as the showstopper. As the Bollywood celebrity walked the ramp, one couldn't take their eyes off the stunning Autumn/Winter'23 collection by KALKI. As a brand, KALKI needs no introduction in the fashion space. It embodies the perfect exuberant balance between ethnic Indian wear and opulent fusion wear. Its latest collection 'Zayra' is a testament to the brand's kaleidoscopic, captivating colours stitched in graceful drapes.

For AW'23, KALKI delved deep into our cultural roots and brought to life the ethereal world of KALKI - where the very essence of beauty unfurls before your eyes, painting a vivid picture of grandeur and elegance. The Lakme Fashion Show Collection by KALKI is a dazzling spectacle, poised to leave you utterly mesmerised and yearning to become part of the enchanting 'KALKI' experience. The vision for this collection transcends boundaries; it's an opulent journey where dreams are sewn into reality. From meticulous craftsmanship to exquisite designs, every detail weaves together a tale of sheer luxury and sophistication. With every stride the models took down the runway, they embodied transformation, inviting you to bask in the splendour of KALKI's creations.

Saurabh Gupta, Founder of KALKI shares, "With Zayra, we envisioned a collection that goes beyond fashion - it's a celebration of love, tradition, and the unspoken dreams of every bride & groom. It is not just a collection for us; it's a testament to the love and dedication we have for our craft and for every bride we serve. We invite you to experience the magic, to feel the love and passion we stitched into each ensemble." Moreover, the collection is an embodiment of celebrity status, making you feel like the show-stopper you truly are. The brand firmly believes that every individual deserves to feel like a star, and with this collection, that dream is yours to embrace.

Actor Disha Patani, showstopper for the collection showcase shares, "Zayra is truly a magical experience for the modern brides of today, brides who deserve to feel like ethereal goddesses on their special day." With every ensemble, KALKI hopes to elevate your every moment into a red-carpet moment, guided by its unparalleled grace. It will transport you to a realm of opulence where your fashion dreams metamorphose into reality. As it introduces Zayra, prepare to be spellbound, to savour the wow factor, and to unleash your inner show-stopper. Explore the collection in stores from 16th October onwards.

