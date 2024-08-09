KALKI Unveils Bride & Baraat 2024: A Grand Fusion of Tradition and Contemporary Elegance

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: KALKI Fashion is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Bride & Baraat 2024 collection, a remarkable blend of timeless tradition and modern sophistication. This year, KALKI makes a significant stride by introducing Groom & Menswear for the first time, expanding its couture offerings to include an exquisite range of ensembles for both brides and grooms. The centerpiece of this collection is the Signature KALKI Red Lehengas, crafted with intricate detailing and luxurious fabrics to make a stunning statement on the special day. Complementing these iconic lehengas, the collection also features a vibrant palette of hues such as First Blush, Amber Glow, Empress Wine, Oceanic Green, Eden Green, Braveheart Violet, Passion Pink, and Power Black, each adding a modern twist to traditional bridal wear.

The Bride & Baraat 2024 collection offers brides an unparalleled selection of stunning lehengas and ethereal gowns, adorned with intricate embroidery and 3D floral appliques. For a unique touch, customization options allow brides to incorporate names, hashtags, or special words into their veil, trail, dupatta, or anywhere they desire, adding a personal and everlasting element to their wardrobe. The groom's collection features sharp sherwanis, regal bandhgalas, and contemporary jacket silhouettes, all meticulously designed with attention to detail and embellished to perfection. This collection celebrates texture and dimension through ruffles, layers, pleating techniques, and luxurious feathers, ensuring that every garment is both dynamic and elegant.

Starting August 9th, the 2024 Bride & Baraat collection will be exclusively showcased in our Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad stores until August 25th. Following that, the other flagship stores in Surat, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru will host the collection from August 17th to September 1st. This latest collect is designed to transform wedding dreams into reality with a perfect blend of heritage and modern glamour. For more information and to explore the full range of bridal and groom wear, visit the KALKI website or a flagship store near you. Discover the artistry of Bride & Baraat Edition VIII, where elegance meets modern romance, crafted for every special occasion from sundowners to destination weddings. For the latest updates, follow their Instagram page and sign up here to get an exclusive invite.

