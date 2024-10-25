Kalpraag Launches 'Naayab' Collection, Bringing Affordable Luxury to Indian Ethnic Wear

VMPL

In a time when Indian consumers are becoming more discerning and seeking a deeper connection to their fashion choices, the demand for ethnic wear that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity is at an all-time high. Enter Kalpraag, the rising star of men's ethnic couture, and their latest triumphthe Naayab collection. Designed to offer affordable luxury without compromising on quality or craftsmanship, Naayab represents a significant milestone in Kalpraag's mission to transform the way Indian men approach ethnic fashion.

Naayabwhich means "rare" or "precious" in Hindigoes beyond being just a collection; it is an artistic tribute to India's cultural heritage, brought to life with modern sensibilities. Showcasing an exquisite lineup of Kurta sets and Jodhpuri suits, this collection marries timeless silhouettes with detailed, hand-embroidered craftsmanship. "We want to change how Indian consumers perceive ethnic wear," explains Mayank Jain, Kalpraag's founder and creative force. "Our pieces aren't just clothesthey're wearable art that reflects India's rich cultural legacy."

Mayank's journey with Kalpraag began in 2022 after nearly two decades in his family's textile business, Shripal Rakesh Kumar Jain, a fabric manufacturing giant with nearly six decades of expertise. This legacy of fine craftsmanship and material knowledge forms the backbone of Kalpraag's collections, which are carefully crafted to ensure each garment exudes elegance and detail. The Naayab collection, in particular, highlights this artistry through its intricate embroidery, showcasing a level of detail that sets it apart in a crowded market.

In a space flooded with mass-produced ethnic wear, Kalpraag stands out by offering something truly unique: craftsmanship that feels personal and design that feels untapped. "Today's consumers are not just buying clothes; they're buying stories, experiences, and connections to culture," says Mayank. "That's what Naayab representsa rare fusion of heritage and contemporary aesthetics that resonates with a new generation of fashion-forward buyers."

Kalpraag's strength also lies in its commitment to offering a bespoke, made-to-measure experience at accessible price points. By adopting a direct-to-consumer model and eliminating middlemen, the brand delivers custom-fitted garments without the luxury price tag, with most pieces priced under Rs20,000. "We're debunking the myth that luxury ethnic wear has to be expensive," Mayank explains. "With our manufacturing expertise and a focus on craftsmanship, we provide high-quality, tailored garments at unmatched value."

What also sets Kalpraag apart is its sustainable and consumer-friendly approach. Using only pure fabrics, combined with a made-to-measure model, Kalpraag not only guarantees a perfect fit but also reduces waste. This thoughtful process aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainability in fashion. "Our customers are increasingly aware of their choices, and they want something extraordinarysomething that hasn't been done before. That's where Naayab shines," Mayank shares.

The response to Naayab has been overwhelmingly positive, with interest from across the globe. From Australia to Dubai, Kalpraag's hand-embroidered ethnic wear is making its mark far beyond India's borders. The brand's new store in South Delhi, a reflection of its rapid success, offers customers an intimate space to experience Kalpraag's artistic approach to fashion.

As the Indian ethnic wear market continues to expand, Kalpraag is set to lead a new waveone where affordability meets unparalleled craftsmanship. For the modern man seeking to express both tradition and individuality, Naayab offers more than just clothingit offers a piece of art, a story waiting to be worn.

