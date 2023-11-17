Kamakhya Muzic Presents “Bajwa Shehnaai” Starrer Anuja Sahai, Music by Umesh Giri reaches 1 Million Views

New Delhi (India), November 17: Anuja Sahai, the esteemed singer, celebrated the successful music launch of her latest song “Bajwa Shehnaai” in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of co-star Joginder Bokken, media members, and key contributors to the project. Anuja expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response received by the song’s audio and video. The singer credited Umesh Giri for crafting the beautiful lyrics and expressed her sense of blessing for being chosen to lend her voice to this extraordinary composition. Anuja dedicated this song to her Guru Pujya swami Abhedanandaji.

“Bajwa Shehnaai” is a creation that unfolded organically, as revealed by lyricist and composer Umesh Giri. Speaking at the event, Giri shared the spontaneous genesis of the song during a casual keyboard practice session, where he felt a deep inner connection and vibe that foreshadowed the song’s greatness. The launch event shed light on the seamless collaboration between Anuja Sahai and Joginder Bokken, highlighting the song’s emphasis on emotional connection rather than technical intricacies during its audio and video production.

The audio credits for “Bajwa Shehnaai” include Anuja Sahai as the singer, Umesh Giri as the composer and lyricist, and music production by Umesh Giri and Agni Ruhela. The video, featuring Anuja Sahai and Joginder Bokken, boasts creative contributions from choreographer Yagnesh Maaru, director Satyendrra Chauuhan, DOP Cinemgiri and others. Kamakhya Muzic, led by owner Sanjay Raole, played a pivotal role in the song’s production, contributing to its success. Cinemagiri, the director of photography, brought visual magic to the project. Their collaborative efforts seamlessly blended heartfelt lyrics, soulful music, and captivating visuals. Special thanks were extended to Thakur Fateh Singh Ji Parawal and Hari Singh Rathore for their contributions. https://youtu.be/R0INmId4EDA?si=NmIRbQarv1bf7FfX

