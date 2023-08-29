Kam’s Designer Zone Revamps Traditional Interior Design Practices in India with a Unique Design Model

The model allows homeowners to design their properties by choosing vendors as per their preferences

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: While dreaming of beautifully designed home interiors is always exciting, bringing that dream to life often involves a complex and exhausting journey of selecting the right interior design companies, contractors, and vendors. Too often, this journey results in subpar outcomes, leaving homeowners with unfinished projects and broken promises. The frustration of compromised quality and blown budgets has left many seeking a better way.

Considering such difficulties faced by homeowners across the country, Kam’s Designer Zone provides its clients with a new interior design model. The new offering intends to put an end to the hassles and disappointments associated with traditional interior design processes.

Kam’s Designer Zone was established in 2007 by Architect Kamal Joshi and Interior Designer Meenakshi Joshi. The company introduced its new model after completing its portfolio of over 5,000 successful residential interior projects. The model ensures that clients not only get the aesthetics they desire but also enjoy a seamless and cost-effective experience.

With its new initiative, Kam’s Designer Zone gives its clients complete freedom in selecting vendors as per preferences. This approach empowers homeowners to curate their interior design journey by choosing vendors from a pool of reliable options pre-approved by Kam’s Designer Zone. This freedom of choice, combined with the expert guidance from Kam’s team, ensures that the interior design projects remain within every client’s budget without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

The primary objective of Kam’s Designer Zone is to ensure radical transparency in dealing with vendors and contractors. Unlike traditional models where third-party commissions inflate costs, Kam’s gives its clients the advantage of paying their vendors directly. This transparency not only empowers the clients but also fosters trust throughout the interior design process. Moreover, the interior design company gives its clients access to a plethora of different vendors instead of restricting their choices.

Kam’s new model is designed to bring about concrete changes in the Indian interior design landscape. While clients might face a waiting period of 15 days to register for Kam’s services, their willingness to patiently wait is a testament to the value and trust that Kam’s Designer Zone brings. The company’s initiative to blend transparency, choice, and client-centricity aims to take India into a new era of interior design where dreams are realized without compromises.

The success and positive feedback from its clients regarding the new model have prompted Kam’s Designer Zone to expand. Talking about the company’s expansion and the utility of its offerings, Architect Kamal Joshi says, “Currently, the team is engaged in more than 200 projects across India. We are spreading our unique approach to interior design and making dream homes a reality from north to south and east to west! Kam’s will keep working on projects where our clients’ vision takes center stage and the quality is non-negotiable.”

About Kam’s Designer Zone

Kam’s Designer Zone is an interior design venture founded by Architect Kamal Joshi and Interior Designer Meenakshi Joshi in 2007. Based in Pune, the company has completed over 5,000 residential interior projects across the country. Kam’s Design Zone has recently developed a unique interior design model that empowers homeowners to choose vendors according to their preferences and budget, ensuring a transformative and delightful interior design experience.

To learn more about Kam’s Designer Zone and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://www.kamsdesigner.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor