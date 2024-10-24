'Kar Haasil' with HDB Financial Services: Haryana Steelers and HDB Financial Services Unite for Aspirational India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFS), a leading NBFC, has announced partnership with Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League. With a common vision to empowering individuals to unlock their potential, the collaborative effort will enable millions of Indians to achieve their goals, embodying the spirit of "Kar Haasil."

With a robust network of 52 and 157 branches across Haryana and Rajasthan respectively, HDBFS is committed to making financial solutions accessible to help people achieve their dreams. HDBFS provides range of products like Consumer Durables, Consumer Electronics, Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles, Construction Equipment, Microfinance, Loan Against Property, Business and Personal Loans and Gold Loans, designed to make aspirations into reality.

This partnership comes at an exciting time, with HDBFS rolling out special festive offers on Commercial Vehicle and Tractor Loans. This festive season customers can get assured vouchers up to Rs. 50,000* and a chance to win exciting gifts. The offer is valid till December 31, 2024. For inquiries and customer assistance customers can give a missed call on 08046912142.

G Ramesh, MD and CEO at HDBFS, said, "This partnership with the Haryana Steelers represents our shared commitment to motivating aspirational India to dream big and achieve their goals. Through this partnership we aim to inspire individuals to 'Kar Hasil' - make their dreams a reality with our financial solutions and celebrating their wins along the way. "

Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers, stated, "We are thrilled to have HDBFS as our partner. The league has gained immense popularity across India and Haryana Steelers are a true representative of aspirational India. Through this partnership HDBFS can tap into extensive fan base of the Haryana Steelers and expand its reach. We are excited to work with HDBFS to help inspire individuals across the country."

