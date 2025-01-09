KARAM Safety unveils revolutionary mobile app to enhance safety and convenience

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, has announced the launch of its innovative KARAM Safety App. Designed to provide users with a seamless digital experience, the app offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at improving product accessibility, training, and tracking.

"At KARAM Safety, we are committed to empowering safety managers and professionals with innovative tools that enhance safety and efficiency," said Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety. "The KARAM Safety App is a game-changer, designed to make safety management easier and more accessible than ever before. By leveraging technology, we are bridging the gap between companies, products, and services, enabling a seamless flow of information and connectivity. This app is a step forward in ensuring safety through smarter, tech-enabled solutions."

The KARAM Safety App simplifies asset management and product training for industrial safety professionals and organizations. It allows users to authenticate and track assets effortlessly by scanning QR codes, barcodes, or RFID tags, providing instant access to product details and first-use dates. The app also serves as a comprehensive product guide, offering detailed information on a wide range of KARAM Safety products categorized by application, along with technical manuals, data sheets, and images.

In addition to its tracking and guide capabilities, the app provides certified training modules, guides, and tutorials to ensure proper product installation and use. Users can register assets for monitoring, activate inspection alerts, and perform pre-use checks with annual re-validation reminders. Another key feature is the ability to locate and contact nearby KARAM Safety dealers through integrated Google Maps functionality, ensuring swift and convenient support.

The KARAM Safety App is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms: https://www.karam.in/karam-app-launch/

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor