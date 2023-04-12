Karan Panchal takes over Tikku Condiments; facilitated by Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank

New Delhi (India), April 12: Well-known entrepreneur Karan Panchal has now acquired Tikku Condiments, India’s leading seasoning, flavoured coffee, and masala manufacturer. The deal was facilitated by Caerus3 Advisors, India’s leading transaction advisory services firm. The agreement was recently signed by Mr.Panchal in the presence of Prashant Gupta, CEO and Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think-Tank.

Mr. Panchal has the vision to establish a thorough business plan that complements Tikku’s aims and objectives. This will involve conducting market research, analysing the competition, and locating growth prospects. In addition, Caerus3 will also help with financial planning and analysis, including forecasting, budgeting, and financial modelling. This will help Tikku make informed decisions about investments, pricing, and resource allocation.

Commenting on the new association, Mr. Gupta said,” We are excited to help Mr.Karan Panchal takeover Tikku Condiments. We welcome Tikku Condiments as a client in our capacity as the top transaction consulting firm in the nation. By identifying areas for improvement, putting best practises into place, and optimising procedures, we will assist them in streamlining their operations and increasing efficiency. Additionally, Caerus3 will assist the business in creating a compelling brand identity and marketing plan that appeals to its intended audience. This could involve influencer collaborations, content development, and social media marketing.”

With over 150 products in its catalogue, Tikku Condiments is one of India’s top producers of kitchen staples. Tikku provides a wide choice of high-quality condiments to suit various client tastes. They have teamed up with Caerus3 to achieve their future objectives in keeping with their plans for international growth.

“We are excited that now Tikku Condiments is a part of our journey. Our current focus will be to raise capital and manage investor relations, which will help us achieve our expansion goals. We anticipate that Caerus3 will work closely with us to support our various business functions, allowing the company to achieve its goals and grow in a sustainable manner,” said Karan Panchal, Founder & CEO of Tikku Condiments.

