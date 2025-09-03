Karbonsteel Engineering Limited IPO Opens on Sep 08, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Karbonsteel Engineering Limited (The Company, Karbonsteel) is a structural engineering and fabrication company engaged in the design, manufacturing and assembly of heavy and precision steel structures. Proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on September 08, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 59.30 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 37,29,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 151 - ₹ 159 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - Up To 10,60,800 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 7,08,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 5,32,800Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not less than 12,40,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 1,88,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure towards the expansion of the existing Umbergaon facility through the construction of new sheds, improving financial health through debt reduction, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Thursday, Sep 04, 2025, and the issue will close on Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Seren Capital Private Limited, and the Registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Shrenik Kirit Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Karbonsteel Engineering Limited, expressed, "The upcoming IPO marks an important milestone for Karbonsteel Engineering Limited as we strengthen our capabilities for the next phase of growth. Over the years, we have delivered structural engineering and fabrication solutions across steel plants, refineries, oil & gas facilities, railway bridges, and industrial infrastructure, supported by advanced manufacturing units and an RDSO-approved facility for bridge girders.

The IPO proceeds will be used to expand the Umbergaon facility, enhance production capacity, repay borrowings, and support working capital needs. These investments will improve efficiency, strengthen our financial position, and enable us to take on larger projects, thereby accelerating growth and creating long-term value for the company."

Gautam Lath, Director of Seren Capital Private Limited, said, "We are glad to partner with KarbonsteelEngineering Limited in its IPO journey. Over the years, the company has built strong capabilities in structural engineering and fabrication, delivering projects across diverse sectors such as steel, oil & gas, refineries, bridges, and industrial infrastructure. With advanced manufacturing facilities and an RDSO-approved setup for bridge girders, Karbonsteel has consistently demonstrated quality, precision, and execution strength.

The structural engineering and fabrication industry is set for strong growth, supported by rising demand from industrial expansion and infrastructure development. This IPO will strengthen Karbonsteel's ability to scale faster, take on larger and more complex projects, and enhance its competitiveness in a growing industry, positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth and value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor