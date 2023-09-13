KareXpert achieves Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Certification, paving the way for the digital healthcare revolution

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 13: KareXpert, Jio-backed India’s leading digital healthcare platform for hospitals, has announced its readiness for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) HealthID. This step underscores KareXpert's dedication to advancing the Digital Healthcare mission within the country's hospital and healthcare framework. By obtaining ABDM certification, KareXpert establishes itself as a pioneering force in the endeavor to digitize medical records, facilitate seamless data exchange, and propel the healthcare sector in India into the era of the 'Digital Healthcare Revolution'. Through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, every individual will receive a digital health ID, ensuring their health records are securely stored digitally. This initiative aims to effectively leverage technology in healthcare delivery, fostering inclusivity and equity in the process.

India's healthcare landscape has long faced challenges in digitizing medical records, with approximately 95% of the country's approximately 70,000 hospitals lacking comprehensive EMR systems for Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) care. The ABDM, spearheaded by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Government of India, aims to usher in a new era of digitization by creating an ecosystem of EMR Adoption and exchanging health records to enhance care across all clinical processes in hospitals. Digital Incentive Scheme is also announced by the Indian government for better adoption of digitization.

Traditionally, Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS) majorly focused on billing functions rather than generating comprehensive EMR data for patients. Recognizing this gap, KareXpert collaboratively engaged with the ABDM team to facilitate the certification journey. The path, though challenging, entails ensuring hospitals possess the necessary EMR capabilities, ABHA ID (national Healthcare ID) and integration with the ABDM ecosystem. KareXpert emerged as a pioneering force in this transition, boasting a robust Health Cloud ecosystem that currently caters to 45+ EMR specialities.

With KareXpert's cutting-edge technology, hospitals can seamlessly transform their operations, achieving paperless workflows in various clinical processes, including OPD, IPD, ICU, OT, Daycare, and Emergency services. KareXpert Health Cloud's ABDM module is fully equipped with all the government-mandated features, offering a standard ABDM connector for effortless integration, zero-touch provisioning, and a hassle-free user experience across hospitals of all sizes.

Speaking on the announcement, Nidhi Jain, KareXpert’s Founder & CEO, said, “We are thrilled to be part of India's healthcare revolution through our ABDM certification. This milestone solidifies our commitment to fostering a paperless, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. With ABDM compliance, hospitals can not only enhance patient care but also tap into valuable financial incentives, setting the stage for a more digital and connected healthcare future."

The Indian government's commitment to the National Digital Health Mission is evident through proactive measures. In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the allocation for the Ayushman Bharat National Digital Health Mission to INR 341.02 crore, marking a substantial 70.51% rise from the previous FY23 allocation of INR 200 crore.

KareXpert is currently assisting over 200 hospitals in 70+ cities & 24 States, catering to more than 10 million patients, and managing a database of over 12 million EMR records. These resources will add value as hospitals finalize their ABDM registration. In essence, hospitals must participate in the ABDM-certified HIMS ecosystem to ensure ongoing functionality and smooth interaction with both insurance providers and patients.

KareXpert has already successfully onboarded several hospitals, positioning them as pioneers in adopting ABDM-compliant solutions. The company extends an invitation to healthcare institutions nationwide, offering live demonstrations showcasing how they can seamlessly transition to ABDM-compliant processes, fully embracing KareXpert's Cloud-ready, Mobile-ready, and AI-ready technologies.

With the aim to make access to quality healthcare a reality for everyone, Reliance Jio-backed KareXpert is India’s first digital healthcare platform for Hospitals and providing AI-enabled, cloud-based, Mobile-first solutions for hospitals. The company offers a 60+ pre-integrated applications to hospitals (Advanced HIMS, EMR/EHR, LIMS, RIS/PACS, Pharmacy, Connected Ambulance, Advanced BI, MIS, e-Claim, Telemedicine, Inventory & SCM, Queue Management, Counseling, Optical Store, and Branded Mobile Apps) through its comprehensive range of state-of-the-art applications which is designed to bring 10x patient experience, reduce operation costs, and increase revenues. KareXpert’s technology has already been implemented at some of India’s best hospitals, including Mahindra Group, Reliance Foundation, and 200+ large/medium hospital facilities, etc., and within the next 5 years; KareXpert aims to digitally transform 100,000 hospitals creating the largest Health Cloud of the world.

