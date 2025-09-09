Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi High Court over Rs 30,000 crore Sunjay Kapur Estate dispute

New Delhi [India], September 9 : In a fresh development in the high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate, his two children from his marriage with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share.

The siblings have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets.

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

According to the plaint, the children contend that they do not have complete information about their father's assets at the time of his death. They have attached a schedule of known properties but accused Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur) of concealing details and failing to disclose the full extent of assets.

The plaintiffs argue that until their father's sudden demise on June 12, 2025 while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

The plaintiffs in the case have accused Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will and asserting that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust.

However, they claim she later presented a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will, prompting suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

The legal dispute involves several parties. The plaintiffs are the daughter and minor son of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, represented in court through their mother.

The first and second defendants are Priya Kapur, Sunjay's widow, and her minor son, both of whom reside at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, also living at the same residence. The fourth defendant is a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the contested will.

According to the children, their late father had repeatedly assured them of their financial security and future well-being. They claim he had initiated business ventures in their names, acquired assets both personally and through corporate entities, and named them as beneficiaries of the family trust.

These assurances, they argue, were reinforced through shared vacations, business conversations, and personal interactions that reflected his commitment to their future.

Following Sunjay Kapur's death, the children performed his final rites, with the son lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. Tensions escalated soon after, as Priya Kapur allegedly began limiting their access to trust-related documents and financial assets.

The plaintiffs further allege that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign legal paperwork without being provided full transparency regarding the trust deed or associated records.

