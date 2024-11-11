Karma Bro's Production Unveils Motion Poster for Raju James Bond Ahead of December Release

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: Karma Bro's Production is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of their upcoming film, Raju James Bond. Set to hit theaters across India in both Hindi and Kannada on December 27, 2024, the film promises to be a major entertainer.

Starring the talented actor Gurunandan, known for his hit film First Rank Raju, in the lead role, Raju James Bond also features debutant actress Mrudula. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast including renowned South Indian actors Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, and Jai Jagadish, who will be seen in key roles.

Directed by Deepak Maduvanahalli, the film blends humor with a thrilling heist drama, set against the stunning backdrop of London. The release of the film's motion poster has already generated significant buzz, positioning Raju James Bond as one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

With a focus on providing a laughter-packed experience, Maduvanahalli promises a unique comedy entertainer that will resonate with audiences of all ages, including families and children.

Producers Manjunath Vishwakarma (London) and Kiran Bharthur (Canada) expressed their excitement, saying, "Despite watching the film countless times during production, it never lost its charm. We laughed heartily and were kept on the edge of our seats throughout. We're confident the audience will have the same experience and connect with the film in a big way."

The film's runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, with approximately 40 minutes of pure comedy. Two of the four songs in the film were shot in and around London, offering a visually stunning experience for the audience.

The film has already passed the censor process with a U/A certification in Kannada, and the team is awaiting similar clearance for the Hindi version. The makers are also preparing to release a teaser and trailer soon to build further excitement ahead of the December 27 release.

Stay tuned for more updates as Raju James Bond gears up for its highly anticipated premiere!

