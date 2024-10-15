"Karmyogi Abasaheb" movie poster released by former agriculture minister Dadasaheb Jadhav Rao: Poster Fame gift from director Altaf Dadasaheb Sheikh

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Son of Solapur district and writer, director Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh. The poster of the film "Karmayogi Aaba Saheb", based on the life of former Maharashtra cabinet minister V. Aaba Saheb and Ganpatrao Deshmukh, was inaugurated by Aaba Saheb's then cabinet colleague and former agriculture minister Dadasaheb Jadhavrao. On this occasion, former agriculture minister Dadasaheb Jadhavrao was presented a poster frame of the film "Karmayogi Aaba Saheb" as a gift by the director, writer Altaf Dadasaheb Sheikh and Satyashodhak multipurpose social institution founder/president Vishal Bhende.

This film, which will be released worldwide on 25 October 2024 in Hindi and Marathi languages, has already been awarded three international awards before its release. And it is also registered in the World Book Record. Along with this, this film has received nominations in the International Film Festival.

Screenings of this film have been held in foreign countries as well. Film lovers are getting increasingly excited about the release of the film.

