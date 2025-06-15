Karnataka bike taxi riders write to Rahul Gandhi, seek intervention to save livelihoods amid ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 : Members of the Namma Bike Taxi Association in Karnataka have written to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, seeking his intervention to protect the livelihoods of lakhs of gig workers across the state.

Starting Monday, bike taxis will no longer be allowed to operate in Karnataka after the High Court refused to stay the state government's ban.

"Over 1,00,000 gig workers in Bengaluru and across Karnataka are losing our right to earn and feed our families because of a blanket ban on bike taxi services. As their collective voice, this is an appeal to you to stop this ban and help us earn our daily bread with dignity," the Association wrote in its letter to Rahul Gandhi.

Citing media reports, the Association said the state government has no plans to regulate bike taxis and will soon start taking action against bikers, treating their operations as illegal.

"We, bike taxi drivers, are students, daily-wage earners, helpers, parents - many of us turned to this work when other jobs were not available, especially after COVID. Some of us work all 7 days, covering 10-12 hours a day, just to feed our families. We ride in the hot sun, heavy rain, and traffic to keep the city moving. This is how we pay rent, school fees, and medical bills. Bike taxis are not a side income. They are how we survive," the letter said.

While arguments against bike taxis often raise concerns over safety, helmet quality, and accident risks, the Association said that instead of introducing clear rules for licensing, training, and insurance, the Transport Department has chosen to ban the source of income without considering the impact it can have on drivers.

"Under your leadership, Karnataka has brought important steps for gig workers: social security rules, welfare boards, insurance. These gave us hope. But today, this hope is breaking. What is the use of benefits if we are not even allowed to work?" the letter read.

They further argued that commuters would also be affected by the ban.

"Many use bike taxis for quick, low-cost rides. These are the only affordable rides for thousands, especially where buses are few. We do nearly 8 crore trips in a year. Who will help these riders now?" the Association questioned.

In conclusion, the Association urged the government to reconsider the move.

"Talk to us. Help us find a way so that passengers can travel safely, rules are followed, and our families can survive," they said.

