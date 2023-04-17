Karnataka Business Awards 2023, season 3 announced by Karnataka Traders Chambers of Commerce

New Delhi [India], April 17 (/SRV): Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) has announced that the third season of the Karnataka Business Awards (KBA) will take place on June 24 and 25, 2023. The purpose of the awards event is to honour and celebrate the achievements of registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state of Karnataka.

The KBA is a prominent event that honours and celebrates the accomplishments of individuals and businesses in numerous areas that contribute to Karnataka's economy, employment, culture, hospitality quality, and prosperity. The awards event recognises innovation and its contribution to the development of many industries.

The KBA strives for total openness throughout the judging process and places an emphasis on merit-based awards. As the number of participants increases each year, a resourceful business community comprised of experts from many sectors emerges. In addition, the Karnataka Business Awards provide participants with the chance to get brand recognition and exposure at several pre- and post-events.

During the first two editions of the KBA, more than 300 winners were honoured for their outstanding performance and accomplishments in their respective industries. The awards event was attended by bureaucrats, politicians, celebrities, and successful business people, allowing the attendees to network. The event was a big success and emphasized the creativity of new ideas and their implementation towards the expansion of many industries contributing to Karnataka's economy, employment, culture, and wealth.

Abdul Musaddiq, president of the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, said, "The Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce honours these business owners for their exceptional performance and motivates and encourages them by bestowing prizes."

The third edition of KBA promises to be even more interesting and will give compes and brands a chance to discuss and celebrate their successes in establishing Karnataka as the leading state in the development of the Indian economy. This event is available to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises registered to attend (MSMEs).

For more information about Season 3 of the Karnataka Business Awards or to submit a nomination, please visit www.karnatakabusinessawards.com or www.ktcc.org.in or contact us on 080-47091100. Keep an eye on @karbizawards on Instagram for more details on the Karnataka Business Awards as the event date approaches.

