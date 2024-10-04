Karnataka Government Launches Joint Initiative to Accelerate Cervical Cancer Elimination

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4: ECHO India, a not-for-profit organization revolutionizing capacity-building in healthcare, education, and livelihood, supported the launch of a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, titled 'Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination: The Karnataka Movement' in collaboration with key non-governmental organizations and private healthcare institutions. The initiative aims to advance efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in the state.

Held at Karnataka Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru, the event saw the presence of Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka, who delivered the inaugural address. "Our government is dedicated to making cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment accessible to every woman, ensuring early detection and timely intervention to save lives," he stated. Other key dignitaries present included Dr. Hema Divakar (FIGO Division Director; Well Woman Healthcare & Ex-FOGSI President), Dr. Alexander Thomas (Founder & Patron, AHPI; Chairperson, Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) Karnataka), Dr. Vishal Rao (Chief, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru), Dr. Raj Shankar Ghosh (Founding Member, Quality, Equity, and Inclusion (QEI) in Public Health), and Dr. H Sudarshan (Trustee, ECHO India).

Addressing the audience, Dr. Hema Divakar (FIGO Division Director; Well Woman Healthcare & Ex-FOGSI President) said, "In addition to countrywide efforts, there is a need for continued vigilance, awareness, and collaborative action to reduce the burden of cervical cancer. The Karnataka movement encompasses key implementation strategies that will empower girls and women to lead healthier lives. We will connect and collaborate with the national and global consortium, and Karnataka, with the support of the ob-gyn association, will set the foundation for other states to adopt this movement."

Dr. Raj Shankar Ghosh, Founding Member of QEI, introduced the Cervical Cancer Elimination India (CCEC-I) initiative, which aims to boost vaccination, screening, and treatment in line with WHO's 90-70-90 strategy. Building on this, Dr. Alexander Thomas, Founder & Patron AHPI and Chairperson HSCC Karnataka, highlighted the Karnataka consortium's effortspartnering with nonprofits like ECHO India, Swasti, PHFI, and JHPIEGOto strengthen healthcare professionals' capacity in cervical cancer prevention and management.

Dr. Vishal Rao, Chief, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery at HCG Cancer Centre, emphasized that the Karnataka movement will closely follow key WHO guidelines throughout its implementation to ensure effective and widespread impact.

"While the government is making significant progress in screening and capacity building for cervical cancer, it is crucial to prioritize the immunization of young girls to ensure a healthier future for our communities," said Dr. H. Sudarshan, renowned social entrepreneur and Trustee of ECHO India. Dr. Sudarshan asks that the Government add immunization for cervical cancer to their priority list. "ECHO India is committed to empowering young girls by taking the lead in working towards programs on vaccination, helping control this entirely preventable disease."

Dr. Sandeep Bhalla (Vice President, Projects, ECHO India) highlighted ECHO India's capacity-building program on the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer for nurses. In collaboration with state nursing councils and academic institutions, the program has been launched in eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Delhi, Gujarat, and Goa. "At ECHO India, we are committed to supporting the Karnataka movement in combating cervical cancer. These efforts are all the more critical in underserved areas, where a lack of awareness, coupled with low accessibility, contributes to a higher prevalence of cervical cancer," said Dr. Bhalla.

In addition to cervical cancer, ECHO India actively collaborates with state departments and medical institutes to strengthen cancer care through its 'All Teach, All Learn' approach, which leverages case-based learning. Our key focus areas include oral cancer, breast cancer, pediatric cancer, palliative care, psycho-oncology, preventive oncology, and tobacco cessation.

