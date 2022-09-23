Karnataka, NCR and Maharashtra dominate IDA Education Awards 2022

Karnataka, National Capital Region (NCR) and Maharashtra shared top honours at the IDA Education Awards ceremony held in Bengaluru.

The IDA Awards were given away at a grand Awards Night at the Didac India 2022, Asia's largest and India's only education event held in Bengaluru from September 20-23.

A total of 24 awards were given away in three categories: Early Learning, K-12 Education and Higher Education. Five Jury awards were also given away during the ceremony. More than 2,500 nominations had come for the IDA awards from across 25 states.

Karnataka schools and colleges won top honours in five categories. In Early Learning category, Oakridge International School (Bengaluru) was awarded the best school in 'Student and Faculty Wellbeing' while Kara4Kids (Bengaluru) was the winner of the 'Fostering Inclusive Education' segment.

In the K-12 Education category, winners from Karnataka are: Delhi Public School South (Bengaluru) - 'Student and Faculty Wellbeing'; Sri Sapthagiri Pre-University College (Tumakuru) - 'Enabling Experiential Learning'; Legacy School (Bengaluru) - 'Nurturing Innovation and Entrepreneurship'.

NCR won 6 awards in all. In the Early Learning category, Maple Bear Education won the 'Exemplary Initiatives towards Faculty Development' award. In the K-12 Education segment, award winners from NCR are: Springdales (Pusa Road) - 'Fostering Inclusive Education' award; Pathways World School (Gurgaon) - 'Distinctive Accomplishments towards SDG Implementation' award; Delhi Public School (Greater Faridabad) - 'Impactful International Collaborations of the Year'; and The Mann School (Delhi) - Boarding School of the Year. In the Higher Education category, Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida) won the 'Research & Innovation in Education' award.

Maharashtra won five awards across the three categories. Symbiosis Institute of Management (Pune) won the 'Effective Implementation and Integration of ICT' award and Lodha Institute of Teacher Education (Thane) bagged the 'Student and Faculty Wellbeing' award.

In Higher Education category. In the K-12 Education category, Aga Khan Education Service India (Mumbai) won the 'Best School Chain of the Year' award and Ashoka Universal School (Wadala, Nashik) won the 'Empowering Learners for Global Citizenship' award. In the Early Education category, Hasthi Pre-primary school (Dondaicha) won the 'Effective Implementation and Integration of ICT' award.

Other winners in the Early Learning category: Bright Play Centre (Vadodara) - 'Leading Individual School in Early Learning'; Clay Pre-school (Ludhiana) - 'Early Childhood Education Chain'.

Other winners in the K-12 Education category: BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School (Ludhiana, Punjab) - Outstanding Performance in Co-curricular Activities; Akshar Arbol International School (Injambakkam, Chennai) - Exemplary Initiatives towards Faculty Development; and Yadavindara Public School (Patiala, Punjab) - 'Effective Implementation & Integration of ICT'.

Other winners in Higher Education category: Marian College Kuttikkanam Autonomous (Idukki, Kerala) - 'Inclusive & Experiential Learning'; Indian Institute of Management (Amritsar, Punjab) - 'Industry-Academia Collaborations for Creating Employability & Entrepreneurship'; and Banasthali Vidyapith (Tonk, Rajasthan) - University of the Year.

Winners of the Jury Awards were: Leader with a Heart (Early Learning) - Tijay Gupta (Bachpan Playschool); Leader with a Heart (K-12 Education) - Revathi Srinivasan (Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane West); Leader with a Heart (Higher Education) - Dr. Christianna Singh- Lady Doak College, Madurai; The Great Legacy in Education - Modern School Barakamba (New Delhi); and Impact in Education Award- Vellore Institute of Technology.

DIDAC India was organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), the only industry body for education and skill sector in India, and was supported by the Union Ministry of Education, NITI Aayog, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education World Forum. The Expo is hosted by Department of Higher Education of Government of Karnataka. AICTE and NCERT are also supporting partners for the event.

India Didactics Association (IDA) is India's exclusive membership association for education & skills fraternity and unifies all stakeholders engaged in improving teaching & learning. It brings together the governments (national & state), companies providing products, solutions and services related to education & skills and the educators on one platform.

With a network of 88,000+ educators from 250 cities of India, comprising of pre-primary, primary & secondary schools, training & skill development institutes, colleges & universities and 800+ education solution providers, IDA unifies the presently scattered Indian education & skills sector to work collaboratively in the delivery of various national objectives, needs and goals. IDA partners with Governments & Associations from 19 countries for its various initiatives.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor