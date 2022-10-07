Karnataka Women Home Guards find a new fitness regime

Karnataka State Women Home Guards personnel attended the program designed by Urban Fitness Academy Foundation & backed by Bajaj Capital Foundation.

The fitness program known as 'Bhramari' is a 30-minute body, mind energy workout that increases energy levels making day-to-day work easier and comfortable. It combines core strength training with motifs of the ancient movement practice of The Anchor Practice (TAP).

The scientifically designed programme was initiated at KSFER headquarters with the support of DGP, Dr Amar Kumar Pandey, IPS and his team.

"Women homeguards have a tough job. They have to stay on top of their game to perform their duties. This fitness programme will help them in improving mental alertness and response," DGP Dr Amar Kumar Pandey, IPS said.

"Fitness is an essential aspect of our lives. With this programme, we endeavour towards improving the overall physical, mental and emotional well-being of women personnel. Thanks to advancement in medical technology, life expectancy of people has gone up to 100 years of age. Hence, it is extremely important to take care of one's health," said Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Capital Limited.

"Fitness is more than just physical. Mind & body are not separate. Bhramari is a customized body-mind spirit integrated programme for women in forces helping them deal better with daily rigors "Yoddhanante Atma, Neeranante Manasu, Maradaante Deha" meaning bringing the spirit like a warrior, mind like water & body like tree, that is grounded, centred and open," said Ravish Dhamija, Chairman & MD, UFA Foundation.

The program was attended by senior officers of the department.

Urban Fitness UF™ is a sports & fitness lifestyle experience brand creating a social impact. UF (Est. 2014) created India's first fitness index in partnership with NHRD. UF has advised global brands on well-being; assessed, benchmarked and trained the State Police and special forces, and brought women's exclusive boot camps. The location-based boot camps set the standard of community involvement and activation, The Run led community running in India in aid of women's empowerment. Lean Body for Life Lb is creating a new model in body mind fitness energy. UF supports women, and girl child education.

BCF is a Trust registered with the objective to promote and be a significant contributor to CSR initiatives in India. The settlors of BCF are the companies and amongst the leading financial services companies committed to society by improving the quality of life of the communities through the CSR theme of "Building Sustainable Community". BCF intends to be a significant contributor to CSR initiatives in India by devising, implementing, and contributing to projects focussed on education, enhancement of livelihood, equality, environment sustainability, socio-cultural development, and or such other fields at may be identified and/or determined from time-to-time, in the areas where it operates and other parts of India.

