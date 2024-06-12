Karnataka’s Min for IT/BT Kharge launches new scale-up programme for startups in California

Bengaluru, June 12 Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for IT/BT, announced ‘Hypergrowth Global Karnataka’, a global late-stage scaling programme at London Tech Week, stated an official release on Wednesday. Minister Kharge made the announcement at the event in San Francisco, California, last evening.

“The Government of Karnataka is committed towards making Bengaluru the best place for founders to start and scale their businesses through conducive policies,” stated Dr Ekroop Kaur, Secretary, Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

“We are thrilled to work with the Government of Karnataka to launch the Hypergrowth programme to move it rapidly to the top startup ecosystems in the world. With 13,000 start-ups and more than 40 unicorns, Bengaluru has shown tremendous growth as a startup ecosystem,” remarked JF Gauthier, Founder and CEO of Startup Genome.

“Entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community leaders in Karnataka are pushing the limits of possibilities – evident in the latest strides in both Life Sciences, Aerospace, Defence, Space Technology and Cleantech,” he stated.

Hypergrowth Global Karnataka will focus on high-growth startups, recognising them as drivers of economic growth and competitiveness, and creators of sustainable jobs and societal well-being.

The programme addresses a significant support gap for fast-growing scale-ups, as most efforts traditionally concentrate on early-stage startups.

The initiative aims to propel the best Bengaluru-Karnataka-based tech companies into successful global commercialisation and expansion into international target markets.

This comes on the heels of the Bengaluru-Karnataka startup ecosystem being highlighted in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), which was also launched at the conference this week as an initiative between Startup Genome and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor