Karunya University and CMAOI Association Announce Pioneering Online Workshop on Innovation and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], August 8: Karunya School of Management and CMAOI Association are delighted to announce a one-week online workshop and Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled "Integrating Interdisciplinary Research for Innovation and Sustainable Development." This insightful event will take place from Monday, 19th August 2024 to Friday, 23rd August 2024.

Karunya University

Karunya University is a Category 1 Deemed-to-be University, NAAC A++ Accredited, with NBA Accredited programs. Recognized in the World University Rankings 2024 and NIRF, Karunya University excels in teaching, learning, research, and consultancy. The institution focuses on providing solutions to critical human issues in Water, Food, Healthcare, and Energy through scientific and technological advancements.

CMAOI Association

The Commerce and Management Association of India (CMAOI) is a prestigious professional organization dedicated to advancing education and research practices across India. With over 200 esteemed members, including Heads of Departments from renowned colleges and industry professionals, CMAOI is a dynamic platform fostering networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration within commerce, management, and technology.

Event Highlights

The workshop and FDP will feature prominent speakers from top institutions across India, making it an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights and knowledge. With an expected participation of about 500 attendees, this event is poised to be highly beneficial.

Chief Patron:

* Dr J Clement Sudhahar, Professor and Dean, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tamil Nadu

Patrons:

- Dr Pratap Chandra Mandal, Asst Professor, IIM Shillong, an IIT Kharagpur Alumnus

- Dr Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Secretary, CMAOI Association, TEDx Speaker, Featured in FORBES, Times Excellence Awardee

- Dr Achint Nigam, Asst Professor, BITS Pilani, Rajasthan

Organizing Committee:

* Dr Ipseeta Nanda, Professor and Dean, IQAC, IILM University, UP

* Dr Swetha Thiruchanaru, Asst Professor, Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Andhra Pradesh

* Sachna C, Asst Professor, Bangalore University

* Dr Sapna Dadwal, Professor and Head of the Department, D P G Institute of Technology & Management, Haryana

Convenor:

- Dr G Vikram, Associate Professor, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tamil Nadu

With esteemed patrons affiliated with institutions such as IIM Shillong and BITS Pilani, and a TEDx speaker, the expertise brought to this event will greatly benefit all attendees.

Workshop and FDP Schedule

1. Monday, 19th Aug 2024

* Dr R Satheesh Kumar, Professor, MBA and Research Centre, Surana College, Tamil Nadu

- Topic: The Role of Interdisciplinary Research in Driving Sustainable Business Innovations

- Focus: Exploring how blending different academic perspectives can lead to innovative solutions for sustainable business practices.

* Libeesh PC, Asst Professor MBA, CMR Institute of Technology, Kerala

- Topic: Financial Innovations for Sustainable Development: A Cross-Disciplinary Perspective

- Focus: Investigating how financial innovations and instruments contribute to sustainability goals, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary research in creating sustainable financial solutions.

2. Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024

- Topic: Humanities Perspectives on Ethical Issues in Business and Technology

- Focus: Analyzing the ethical implications of technological and business innovations from a humanities standpoint.

* Sarala Hemanth Kumar, Asst Professor, Dept of Management, Padmashree Institute of Management and Sciences, Karnataka

- Topic: Integrating Management Strategies with Technological Innovations for Sustainable Growth

- Focus: Understanding how management theories can incorporate technological innovations to drive sustainable growth.

3. Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024

* Akhila N, Asst Professor, Dept of Commerce and Management, Padmashree Institute of Management and Sciences, Karnataka

- Topic: Commerce and Technology: Bridging the Gap for Sustainable Development

- Focus: Investigating how commerce and technology intersect to promote sustainability and innovation.

* Dr S. Catherine Rex, Associate Professor, Dept of Management Studies, Saveetha Engineering College, Chennai

- Topic: Cultural and Social Impacts of Technological Advancements: An Interdisciplinary Review

- Focus: Assessing the cultural and social consequences of technological advancements and their implications for sustainable development.

4. Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024

* Sangeetha P, Asst Professor, Dept of MBA, Vivekanandha Educational Institutions, Tamil Nadu

- Topic: Strategic Management for Green Innovations: Integrating Commerce, Technology, and Humanities

- Focus: Developing strategies for integrating green innovations across commerce, technology, and humanities disciplines.

* Dr Reena R, Head of Dept, International Business, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Tamil Nadu

- Topic: Global Business Strategies for Sustainable Entrepreneurship: Integrating Interdisciplinary Approaches

- Focus: Sustainable Entrepreneurship in a Global Context, definition and significance, Current trends and future outlook. Global Business Environment and Its Impact on Entrepreneurship.

5. Friday, 23rd Aug 2024

* Mohit Tiwari, Asst Professor, Dept of Computer Science and Engineering, Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering, New Delhi

- Topic: Open Source Cybersecurity Solutions for Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

- Focus: Benefits of open source cybersecurity solutions for sustainable digital infrastructures and emphasize the need for interdisciplinary collaboration to address cybersecurity challenges.

* Dr Amarnath Reddy, Asst Professor, Dept of Finance & Marketing, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Telangana

- Topic: Collaborative Research Methods for Innovation and Sustainability: Best Practices and Case Studies

- Focus: Providing practical insights and case studies on effective collaborative research methods that drive innovation and sustainability.

These sessions will offer a comprehensive exploration of how interdisciplinary approaches can enhance innovation and contribute to sustainable development.

Conclusion

The CMAOI Association, under the guidance of its Secretary Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, strives to create valuable academic opportunities for its members. All speakers, patrons, and organizing committee members are proud members of the CMAOI Association, dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within their fields.

For more information, visit cmaoi.org (https://cmaoi.org). Join us in shaping the future of commerce, management, and technology through collective expertise and shared vision.

