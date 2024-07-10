Kashi Kings Jersey and Anthem Launch: Success with Residential Program Announcement

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10: The Kashi Kings Jersey and Anthem launch event, held on July 8, 2024, at The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere, was a resounding success. The evening was marked by the enthusiastic presence of prominent figures, team members, and fans, all coming together to celebrate the spirit of Kabaddi and the beginning of a new journey for the Kashi Kings in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL).

Sponsors:

The success of the Kashi Kings is supported by the following esteemed sponsors:

Official Nutrition Partner: FitnesFormula

Official Styling Partner: SCARY FOX

Supporting Partner: AESTHETIC INDIANS

Event Highlights:

The event commenced with a high-energy press conference, followed by the highly anticipated unveiling of the Kashi Kings' new jersey and anthem. Guests enjoyed a lavish dinner, providing ample opportunity for mingling and building excitement for the upcoming league.

Key announcements included:

Team Head Coach: Arun Singh

Team Captain: Sahul Kumar

Key Speakers:

Mr Kulvant Baliyan, Owner of Kashi Kings, delivered an inspiring speech about his vision for the team and the league. His passion for Kabaddi and commitment to promoting the sport were evident.

Mr Rahul Todi, Co-Owner of Kashi Kings, discussed the strategic efforts and meticulous planning that have gone into forming a robust team.

Mr Rubal Dhankar, Youth Icon of UPKL, shared his enthusiasm for the league and highlighted the significance of youth participation in Sports.

Mr Rahul Chaudhary, Brand Ambassador of UPKL, spoke about the league's potential to elevate Kabaddi to new heights in Indian sports.

Mr Sambhav Jain, Owner of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, outlined the league's mission and its role in reviving and celebrating Kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh.

IRS Narendra Yadav, Sports Ambassador of Kashi Kings, emphasized the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship, inspiring the young athletes present.

Jersey and Anthem Unveiling:

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Kashi Kings' new jersey and team anthem. The jersey, designed to capture the essence of Varanasi's cultural heritage, was met with enthusiastic applause. The new anthem, debuting at the event, electrified the crowd, embodying the fighting spirit and determination of the Kashi Kings.

New Residential Program Announcement:

During the event, it was also announced that Kulvant Baliyan's company, Adi Yogi Manpower India Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with Shrachi Sports, will launch a comprehensive residential program for sports players. This program will provide all necessary facilities, including accommodation, education, and training, ensuring a well-rounded development environment for aspiring athletes.

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL):

As the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League kicks off on July 11, 2024, the launch event set the perfect tone for an exciting season ahead. The UPKL, with its tagline "Apna Bharat, Apna Khel, Ab Khelega, Uttar Pradesh," aims to revive and celebrate the rich tradition of Kabaddi in the heartland of India.

Key Highlights of UPKL:

Duration: 15 Days

Teams: 8 Teams

Matches: 55 Matches

Viewership Target: 50-80 million

Streaming Hours: 60 Hours

Teams Participating in UPKL:

Kashi Kings

Mirzapur Ganga

Rangers Brij Stars

Noida Ninjas

Bundel Khand

Royals Ayodha

Warriors Yamuna

Yodhas

SC Sangam Challengers

Broadcast Details:

Fans can catch all the live action on Sony Sports and DD Sports Network from 5 PM to 9 PM daily. Additionally, the matches will also be available on Fancode, ensuring a wide reach and accessibility for all Kabaddi enthusiasts.

Radio Partner:

Red FM 93.5 is the official radio partner, keeping fans updated with the latest happenings and bringing the excitement of the league to the airwaves.

About Kulvant Baliyan:

Kulvant Baliyan, the visionary founder of Kashi Kings, Shiv Shakti Infra, and Adi Yogi Manpower India Pvt. Ltd., has been a driving force behind the promotion of Kabaddi. His dedication to the sport, combined with his roles as a life coach, speaker, and celebrity, has made significant contributions to the Kabaddi community.

Team Operations:

Behind the scenes, the operational success of the Kashi Kings is ensured by a dedicated team led by Mr Vishwas Bansal(Chief Operating Officer) plays a important role for the team.

Conclusion:

The Kashi Kings Jersey and Anthem launch event was a grand success, setting a high bar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League. With the new jersey and anthem igniting team spirit, the Kashi Kings are poised to make a powerful impact. The countdown to July 11 has begun, and the Kashi Kings are ready to capture hearts and victories in the league, buoyed by the support of their fans and the Kabaddi community.

PR Partner:

DesigningBrain.com has played a pivotal role as the PR Partner for Kashi Kings, ensuring effective communication and media coverage of their initiatives and events.

