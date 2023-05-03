Sharad Pawar's resignation a disturbance in politics of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday described Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief as a "big event" in the country and Maharashtra's politics.

While talking to , Raut said, "Our role is to wait and watch. Pawar saheb's resignation is a big event in the country's politics, it is a shock but an internal matter of his party. When such a decision comes about Sharad Pawar, there is definitely a disturbance in the politics of Maharashtra and the country."

On Tuesday, in a major political development, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he has decided to step down as party chief drawing emotional reactions from thousands of NCP leaders, workers and supporters who urged him to reconsider the decision.

The move also came as a surprise in political circles with Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and union minister, seen as a key architect of moves towards opposition unity ahead of the 2024 electoral battle.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, who had earlier said that "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back" later said that the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, has held the post of party chief for the past 24 years.

Sharad Pawar, while announcing his decision, said he will not contest elections. He recommended a committee of senior NCP leaders to decide on the future course of action.

The committee will include Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, PC Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip Walse-Patil, l Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells, he said.

