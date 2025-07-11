"Kashmir Awakens in Noida: 'Chaand Saaz' - A Soul-Stirring Tribute to Folk Music at At Live Cafe"

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11: Prepare to be transported to the mystic mountains and timeless traditions of Kashmir as At Live, Noida hosts "Chaand Saaz", a one-of-a-kind evening dedicated to the ethereal charm of Kashmiri folk music, on July 11, 2025.

Curated by Ruhh Music & Rauhan Malik a collective of passionate young artists traveling from Srinagar, Chaand Saaz is more than a concert it's a cultural experience that weaves together melody, memory, and mysticism. Audiences will witness the magic of traditional instruments like the Rabab, Santoor, and Tumbaknaer, creating a sonic journey that reflects the soul of Kashmir.

The evening will feature Rauhan Malik, a Kashmiri singer, producer and composer, famous for reviving the stories and spirit of Kashmir through a vibrant mix of folk, rock and pop. Born in Sopore, Rauhan's music is deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, yet universally resonant.

The night will also feature Mohammad Yawar, a dedicated Rabab player who has spent over a decade reviving this ancient instrument as a symbol of Kashmiri identity. His deeply expressive style pays homage to the valley's musical roots while inviting new audiences into its emotional landscape. Joining him is Adnan, a gifted vocalist whose renditions of old Sufi poetry are both meditative and magnetic. His voice carries the spiritual legacy of Kashmir's mystic traditions, resonating with love, devotion, and longing. Also part of the ensemble is Imran, a seasoned multi-instrumentalist whose deep, rhythmic basslines ground the group's sound and reflect years of global musical exploration while staying rooted in his homeland.

The name "Chaand Saaz", meaning "full moon" & "folk melody", captures the spirit of the evening soft yet profound, gentle yet unforgettable. The event is an invitation to rediscover the soul of Kashmir through its music music that has been passed down through generations, shaped by snow-covered landscapes, whispered prayers, and centuries of poetic wisdom.

Known for its earthy ambience, eclectic cuisine, and commitment to artistic expression, At Live blends vibrant live music, cuisine, and a warm ambiance to create evenings that go beyond dining. It's a space where people come not just to eat, but to feel where food and music come together to tell stories. Events like Chaand Saaz reflect At Live's passion for culture, community, and unforgettable nights. Whether you're here for music, conversation, or culinary exploration, At Live makes sure every moment is meaningful.

Smriti Aggarwal owns At Live Noida and curated Chaand Saaz to promote cultural heritage & folk music of different regions of India. Whether you're an aficionado of folk music, a seeker of spiritual sounds, or simply someone who loves discovering raw, regional artistry, Chaand Saaz is an experience you won't want to miss.

