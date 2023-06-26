Kasmo partners with Databricks and sets up a new development centre in Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26: Kasmo, a digital IT consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, Data, Analytics & AI, and Digital Engineering, has announced its strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company and a global leader in unified Data Analytics and AI. In line with this collaboration, Kasmo is also setting up a state-of-the-art development center in Hyderabad, showcasing a notable expansion of its operations.

The opening of Kasmo's state-of-the-art development center in Hyderabad further solidifies the company's commitment to innovation and growth. With a dedicated team of seasoned professionals, the center serves as a hub for innovative ideas and revolutionary digital advancements. By strategically establishing itself in Hyderabad's thriving tech ecosystem, Kasmo is well-positioned to tap into the city's vast talent pool and deliver Data solutions to its Indian and Global Customers.

Anil Bhasin, Vice President and Country Head of Databricks, India remarked, "Congratulations to Kasmo for this momentous achievement; we are excited to partner with Kasmo to advance the future of data and AI in India and globally by enabling customers to transform their businesses with the latest technologies."

By joining forces with Databricks, Kasmo gains access to their industry-leading data and AI platform. This collaboration enables Kasmo to leverage Databricks' advanced analytics tools and machine learning and AI capabilities, empowering clients to extract valuable insights from their data and make informed business decisions.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with Databricks," said Rajesh Pawar, CEO of Kasmo. "This collaboration propels us to new heights and empowers us to deliver game-changing data engineering solutions that leverage the power of data and AI. Together, we will unlock unparalleled opportunities for our clients, accelerating their digital transformation journeys and propelling them towards sustained success."

Kasmo, headquartered in Dallas, is a prominent provider of digital technology solutions and services. With a dedicated team of more than 200 professionals, Kasmo offers digital technology services that prioritize a customer-centric and people-first approach. With its extensive expertise and thought leadership, Kasmo empowers clients to embark on successful digital transformation journeys, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

