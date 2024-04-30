Kathmandu hosts post-investment summit India-Nepal B2B meet to bolster economic ties

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 30 : To bolster ties between Indian and Nepali businesses, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) and the Nepal India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), organized a post-investment summit India-Nepal Business-to-Business (B2B) Meet on Tuesday.

The event brought together 35 delegates from the Millenium India International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCIA) and the Nepal India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representing various sectors including energy, agriculture, construction, tourism, cold chain, medical devices, finance, consultancy, and law.

During the meeting, Shreejana Rana, President of NICCI, identified hydropower, tourism, and agriculture as potential areas for cooperation between Indian and Nepali businesses.

Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, President of MICCIA, appreciated recent bilateral connectivity initiatives and emphasized the importance of B2B connections in advancing the India-Nepal Economic Partnership.

Ramesh Adhikari, Under Secretary of IBN, welcomed Indian investors to do business in Nepal and expressed appreciation for the strong Indian delegation, comprising more than 50 members from FICCI, CII, ICC, MICCIA, and individual businesses, who had productive meetings at the 3rd Nepal Investment Summit held from April 28 to 29, 2024.

The B2B meeting also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation between MICCIA and NICCI.

Additionally, Indian delegates were provided with a copy of the 3rd edition of the Handbook for Indian Investors Investing in Nepal, which had been unveiled the day before by Mr. Barshaman Pun, Honorable Finance Minister of Nepal.

