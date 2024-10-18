Kaushalya Logistics Commences Operations at Amritsar Depot for JK Cement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has announced that operations at its depot in Amritsar, Punjab, have started on October 18, 2024. The Amritsar depot is set to enhance the distribution of JK Cement's across Punjab and nearby regions, optimizing operational efficiency and speeding up delivery times.

Among top 5 largest cement manufacturer in India, JK Cement brings strong market reach and brand presence. By partnering with an industry leader like JK Cement, KLL benefits from consistent logistics demand. This solidifies KLL's reputation as a trusted logistics provider capable of supporting high-volume operations for leading industry players.

This depot provides KLL with a crucial foothold in the Punjab region, aligning with the company's broader strategy of nationwide growth. The facility's strategic location and increased capacity allow KLL to cater more effectively to the northern region, improving its ability to serve JK Cement and other potential clients.

KLL expects the depot to boost distribution capacity, improve service coverage, and accelerate deliveries for JK Cement, while strengthening client relationships by meeting logistics needs efficiently.

As the Amritsar depot becomes operational, KLL is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the region, solidifying its market presence and driving further success in the logistics sector across India.

Commenting on the recent update Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the commencement of operations at depot in Amritsar, Punjab, developed for JK Cement. This facility enhances our logistics capabilities in the northern region, optimizing the distribution of JK Cement's products and ensuring timely deliveries.

The strategic location of this depot not only reinforces our collaboration with JK Cement but also aligns with our vision for nationwide expansion. By increasing our distribution capacity, we are well-positioned to effectively meet JK Cement's logistics needs while also diversifying our client portfolio, which includes industry giants such as JK cement, Adani and many others. This initiative strengthens our market presence and demonstrates our commitment to growth across India."

