Kaushalya Logistics Expands Cement Supply Chain Footprint with Three New Depots in Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced operations at three new depots in Uttar Pradesh, namely Fatehpur (Choudagra), Unnao (Radhaganj) and Balia (Rasara) for J K Cement under the CFA model.

The new depots are expected to handle a combined monthly volume of around 3,000 MT, significantly expanding the company's regional capacity and operational efficiency. This strategic addition deepens the company's long-standing partnership with J K Cement and strengthens its role in supporting the cement major's distribution network across high-growth markets in northern India.

The opening of these three facilities marks the company's 12th, 13th and 14th depot additions in FY 2025-26, taking the total operational depot count to 116. This continued expansion underscores the company'sfocus on strengthening its nationwide presence and delivering efficient, time-bound and cost-effective cement supply chain solutions. The steady addition of new depots reflects the company's operational excellence, execution strength and commitment to creating long-term value. With an expanding footprint and strong client relationships, the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India's cement supply chain and infrastructure landscape.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, “The addition of three new depots in Uttar Pradesh marks another step forward in strengthening our presence and enhancing the efficiency of our cement supply chain network. These facilities will enable us to move material faster, improve turnaround time and deliver better service to our clients. This expansion is in line with our focus on building a robust and responsive distribution network that supports the growing needs of the cement industry, especially in regions witnessing rapid infrastructure and housing development.

With 116 depots now operational, we are better positioned to serve our partners with greater agility and reliability. Our goal is to continuously improve capacity utilization, streamline operations and ensure timely availability of material across all markets. As demand for cement continues to grow, we see strong opportunities ahead to expand further and strengthen our position. We remain focused on deepening our partnerships and building a seamless, future-ready cement supply chain that supports our long-term growth plans.”

