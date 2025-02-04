Kaushalya Logistics Limited Expands Reach with New Depot in Bathnaha

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has announced the commencement of operations at its new depot in Bathnaha, Bihar, under the CCFA model for ACC (Adani Cement Group).

The company has expanded its operations with the commencement of operations at new depot in Bathnaha, Bihar, under the CCFA model for ACC. This addition increases the company's total operational locations to 90 and marks its fourth depot under the CCFA model for ACC (Adani Cement Group), reinforcing its role in providing efficient logistics solutions for cement manufacturers. The company has an ambitious expansion plan and expects to handle a volume of 3 lakh metric tons of cement per month, further strengthening its logistics capabilities. This development aligns with the company's strategy to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its presence across the country.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations at our new depot in Bathnaha, Bihar. This expansion increases our operational network to 90 locations and reinforces our strategic focus on the cement industry. As our fourth depot under the CCFA model for ACC (Adani Cement Group), it reflects our commitment to providing efficient and seamless logistics solutions.

This depot under the CCFA model is another significant milestone in our ambitious journey to reach an overall target volume of 3 Lakhs metric tons of cement per month. By enhancing our infrastructure and expanding our capabilities, we are confident that this initiative will support long-term growth and reinforce our position as a reliable partner in the cement sector."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor