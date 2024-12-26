Kaushalya Logistics to Expand Cement Logistics Operations with New JK Cement Depots in Uttar Pradesh

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL),a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players has recieved the approval of three new depots in Uttar Pradesh for JK Cement. These locations, Shahganj, Fatehpur, and Akbarpur, mark a significant step forward in KLL's mission to strengthen its logistics footprint in the cement industry.

As a trusted logistics partner for leading cement manufacturers, including Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and Adani Cement, this strategic development further consolidates the company's presence in one of India's most dynamic markets. These new depots will enable JK Cement to streamline supply chain operations, ensuring timely delivery and improved operational efficiency across key regions.

This expansion is expected to create new growth opportunities, enhance revenue streams, optimize resource utilization, and strengthen relationships with clients. It reflects the company's commitment to delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions across India.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, ""We are delighted to announce the addition of three new depots for JK Cement in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen our logistics network. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions to our clients, while supporting the growth of JK Cement's operations.

With this expanded infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our service delivery but also unlocking new growth opportunities. This development reinforces our market position and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor