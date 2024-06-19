Kauvery Group of Hospitals Launches Maa Kauvery: Exclusive 200-Bedded Hospital for Women and Children

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19: Kauvery Group of Hospitals is proud to announce the grand opening of Maa Kauvery, a state-of-the-art 200-bedded hospital dedicated exclusively to women and children. Located in the heart of Trichy, Maa Kauvery embodies our vision of being the most respected and trusted healthcare provider in the region. This new facility promises to set new standards in paediatric and obstetric care, offering a wide array of super-specialty services with a prime focus on paediatric super speciality and critical care.

The journey of our paediatric department over the past 25 years has been remarkable. Adhering to our vision to be the most respected and trusted healthcare provider, Maa Kauvery is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of highly trained specialists available 24/7. The paediatric wing includes services such as paediatric intensive care unit, paediatric oncology, paediatric gastroenterology, paediatric nephrology, and neonatology. The hospital features an exclusive 11-bedded emergency department for paediatric emergencies, a 16-bedded paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), a 10-bedded high dependency unit, a 50-bedded neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and a specialized 5-bedded unit for bone marrow, liver, and renal transplant procedures.

Maa Kauvery offers an extensive range of services focused on women's health, including 24/7 maternity and high-risk pregnancy care, advanced laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries, and fetal medicine. The facility also includes a well-woman counselling clinic, providing personalized health advice and preventive care, as well as specialized care for gynaecologic oncology and mammogram services. These comprehensive services ensure that women receive the highest standard of medical care throughout their life stages.

Dr. D. Senguttuvan, Co-Founder & Executive Director and Chief Paediatrician, emphasized, "With Maa Kauvery, families in Trichy and its surrounding areas no longer need to travel to different cities for high-end pediatric treatment. Our facility provides comprehensive care close to home, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our paediatric patients."

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, highlighted the importance of providing specialized care for women, stating, "With Maa Kauvery, we aim to create a haven where women can receive comprehensive care throughout their life stages. From high-risk pregnancies to advanced gynecologic surgeries, our goal is to support women with the highest standard of medical care."

