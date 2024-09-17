Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Introduces Fluoroless Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17: Kauvery Hospital, a leader in advanced cardiac care, has announced the launch of Fluoroless Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation, setting a new benchmark in the treatment of one of the most common heart rhythm disorders. Atrial fibrillation (AF) affects millions globally and poses significant health risks such as stroke, heart failure, and diminished quality of life. Symptoms including palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath can severely impact daily living. Kauvery Hospital continues to push the boundaries of medical innovation to ensure that patients receive the most effective and minimally invasive treatments available.

In line with this mission, Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet organized a landmark event titled "Update on Atrial Fibrillation," featuring globally renowned expert, Dr Adam S. Budzikowski, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology Services at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, New York. With over two decades of experience, Dr Budzikowski is at the forefront of breakthroughs in AF treatment. His presentation highlighted the remarkable advancements in electrophysiology (EP) that have transformed patient outcomes.

"Atrial fibrillation can now be managed with greater precision and safety. Procedures such as cardiac EP studies, ablation for atrial fibrillation, and left atrial appendage closures have revolutionized the way we treat this disorder. These techniques significantly improve patients' quality of life by reducing symptoms and preventing complications," Dr Budzikowski noted during his session.

Unlike traditional ablation methods that rely heavily on fluoroscopy (X-rays), this advanced procedure uses intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) and 3D electro-anatomical mapping, eliminating the need for harmful radiation exposure. The result is a safer, more precise, and patient-friendly approach to treating AF, particularly beneficial for young patients and those requiring repeat procedures.

Dr Deep Chandh Raja, Clinical Lead of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Director of Kauvery Heart Rhythm Services, said, "Fluoroless ablation is a revolutionary technique that we are proud to offer at Kauvery Hospital. It reduces the risk associated with radiation and provides better accuracy in mapping and treating arrhythmias. It was an honor to have Dr Budzikowski witness our team perform two consecutive RF ablations for atrial fibrillation using this advanced technology in our state-of-the-art hybrid cath lab," Dr Deep Chandh Raja stated.

Kauvery Hospital's dedicated Atrial Fibrillation Clinic offers a holistic approach to managing AF, providing a full spectrum of services, from non-invasive risk assessments to advanced interventional procedures. "Our AF clinic not only focuses on invasive treatments like ablation but also emphasizes preventive care through comprehensive health assessments. Our goal is to address the root causes and risk factors associated with AF, enabling our patients to lead healthier lives," said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital.

With a strong focus on adopting the latest technologies and treatment protocols, Kauvery Hospital remains at the forefront of cardiac care in India. The hospital's highly specialized team of cardiac electrophysiologists, coupled with its world-class infrastructure, ensures that patients receive the most effective and least invasive solutions for complex heart rhythm disorders. The introduction of Fluoroless Ablation is another step forward in Kauvery Hospital's relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care.

