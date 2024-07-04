Kauvery Hospital the Official Medical Partner for TNPL 2024

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4: Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in Tamil Nadu, is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the official medical partner for the 2024 season. This marks the third consecutive year of our collaboration, further solidifying our commitment to promoting sports and health in the region.

As the official medical partner, Kauvery Hospital will provide comprehensive medical support to all players, officials, and staff throughout the tournament. Our team of experienced medical professionals will be on-site at every match, ensuring the highest standards of care and safety for all participants.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership: "TNPL is a homegrown sporting initiative, and it has been a great platform providing the right opportunity for young talent to showcase their potential. We are more than pleased to serve the players thereby helping them perform in their top gears throughout the tournament,for the third consecutive year. This partnership brings us one step closer to our goal of a healthier Tamil Nadu."

The Tamil Nadu Premier League has grown into one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments in the state, showcasing exceptional talent and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship. Kauvery Hospital's involvement underscores our dedication to community health and our support for local sports initiatives.

Kauvery Hospital extends its best wishes to all teams and participants in TNPL 2024. We are excited to be a part of this thrilling journey once again and are committed to providing the best medical care to ensure a successful and safe tournament.

