Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli Hosts "Singapenne Classic Weightlifting Championship" for Women on Breast Cancer Awareness

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11: In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, organized the "Singapenne Classic Weightlifting Championship" for female athletes at Anna Stadium. This event aimed to inspire strength, resilience, and breast cancer awareness among women.

The esteemed Chief Guest, Tmt. V. Geetha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Tirunelveli City inaugurated and gave special address about women's health and its preventive measures.

Manikandan, District RC Coordinator, Lions Club, and Mrs. Suthanthira Lakshmi, Lions Past District Governor, distributed the prizes in the competition.

As part of the awareness initiative, Dr. Indhuja, Medical Oncologist, Dr. Siraj Fathima, and Dr. Sindhuja, Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialists at Kauvery Hospital, shared valuable insights on breast cancer awareness, early detection, and preventive measures.

More than Eighty weightlifting athletes from five districts - Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, and Virudhunagar - competed with passion and strength.

The event featured a total cash prize of INR 50,000, motivating participants to excel in a supportive environment.

Kauvery Hospital extends its gratitude to all participants, guests, and supporters who contributed to the championship's success.

This event underscores our commitment to advancing women's health awareness.

