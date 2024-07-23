Kauvery Hospital Trichy Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship Concludes with Chennai Duo Clinching Victory

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23: The Kauvery Hospital Trichy Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship concluded with an exciting finals held on July 21st, 2024, at the Jay's Institute of Tennis/Challengers Tennis Academy in Trichy. This groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in India, brought together veteran tennis players from across the nation to compete and showcase their skills.

The championship saw an impressive performance by Vinoth Srithar and Rajesh Ganapathy, both from Chennai, who emerged as the winners with a score of 6-1, 6-3. The runners-up were Kannan and Manikandan from Coimbatore, who also displayed remarkable talent and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Dr Manivannan S., Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospital, expressed his pride in hosting such a unique event, stating, "We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and high level of competition among the veteran players. This championship not only promotes physical fitness and healthy competition but also fosters a sense of community and sportsmanship." The event provided complimentary meals for all participants, adding to the camaraderie and positive experience.

Kauvery Hospital Trichy remains committed to promoting health and wellness through such initiatives, encouraging individuals of all ages to engage in physical activities and lead healthier lives. The success of this championship marks a significant milestone in veteran sports and sets a promising precedent for future events.

