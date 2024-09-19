Kauvery Hospitals awarded Platinum level in the inaugural NABH Digital health Assessment

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19: There has been an increasing demand for healthcare services to be made available at the convenience of your home in the post pandemic world. Healthcare services do not render themselves easily to these conveniences and the sector has generally been slow to adopt digital technologies. This is now changing with a renewed focus on digitization of healthcare services. We are slowly moving towards a future where carrying those fat health records to the hospital may be the practice of the past.

A great step in this direction has been taken by the National Accreditation board of hospitals who have launched an assessment to measure the Digital Health practices in hospitals. This comprehensive assessment focuses 180 different parameters on Digital Access to Care, Measurement of Quality of care, Medication management, Resilience of the digital infrastructure, Security and Privacy of patient data, and digitization of procurement, finance and HR processes of a hospital. Hospitals are rated from Silver to Platinum (platinum being highest) based on their achievement of these assessment criteria.

Kauvery hospital group has been at the forefront of digital adoption for a while, a fact which has been well recognized and awarded in various forums. Two of its branches, Chennai Main (Alwarpet) and Tennur - Trichy were among the first 50 hospitals in India to apply for this assessment. Kauvery hospital Alwarpet Chennai is the first private hospital in Chennai to be awarded the Platinum rating in this assessment. Kauvery hospital Tennur in Trichy is the first hospital in a tier 2 town in TN to be awarded the platinum rating.

Reflecting on the award, Dr S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospital group said "This rating is a testament to our day-to-day effort in digitizing healthcare and making it convenient for our patients to access healthcare and our doctors and nurses in providing quality care. There is a long journey ahead to make healthcare completely digital, but this journey validates our effort till now and assures us that we are on the right path."

The recognition embellishes the digital capabilities of Kauvery Hospital in the following areas:

* Kauvery doctors and nurses are supported by digital tools and platforms to deliver their world class care

* Kauvery's Hospital IT systems ensure quality of care at every step of the patient journey

* Kauvery's personalized digital experiences from appointment booking to post discharge care ensure that the patient feels supported throughout their recovery journey

* Kauvery's systems are resilient by design ensuring continuity of care even during natural calamities

* Kauvery's employee management systems ensure that their frontline workers are always looked after to do what they do best

* Kauvery's business intelligence systems provide real time insights and help us keep improving

* Kauvery's ICUs, post ICUs and Ambulances provide doctors real time insights enabling them to take critical decisions on time

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals remarked "We have been working on maturing our digital capabilities over the past few years. We have been focused on implementing a few projects at a time with deeper impact which has reaped benefits. We believe our journey will be rewarded only when a patient feels a meaningful difference in their healthcare journey due to these digital technologies and we are well on that path. We are proud to have achieved the platinum level in this assessment , which we will use as a motivator to move forward."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor