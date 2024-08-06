Kayantar Foundation Strengthens Sustainable Commitment through CSR Partnership with MMTC-PAMP

SMPL

Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 6: Kayantar Foundation (https://www.kayantarfoundation.org/), a civil society organisation working in Nuh, underscores its unwavering dedication to sustainability through a strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with MMTC-PAMP. This collaboration reflects MMTC-PAMP's proactive approach to advancing its sustainable goals while catalyzing positive change in local communities.

"Sustainability lies at the heart of Kayantar Foundation," affirms Alokesh Sharma, Founding Director, Kayantar Foundation. "Our interventions are a testament to our firm belief in leveraging our resources to make a meaningful impact on society and the environment."

The intervention named "Vriddhi," aims to improve the health and nutritional status of women and provide scholarship programs for girls in the villages of Khor and Basai, District Nuh, Haryana. Project Vriddhi targets women and adolescent girls, focusing on pregnant and nursing women. The project supports them with nutritious food to enhance their health and improve overall community well-being. MMTC-PAMP's sustainability initiatives are deeply ingrained in its core processes, spanning from stringent environmental compliance to fostering grassroots community development. The company's commitment to responsible practices extends across its supply chain, ensuring ethical conduct at every stage.

The primary objective of Project Vriddhi is to address the pressing health challenges faced by women in Nuh district. By providing ready-to-eat, nutrition-dense food to pregnant and nursing women, and Iron and Folic Acid supplements to adolescent girls and women, the project aims to combat anaemia and improve overall health outcomes. Additionally, the project includes comprehensive health and hygiene education, focusing on safe practices and nutritional awareness, which are essential for long-term community health improvements.

Nuh, located approximately 70 km from New Delhi, ranks at the bottom of the 101 most backward districts in India, according to a 2018 NITI Aayog report. The district faces significant challenges, including low literacy rates and poor health and nutritional status among women. Nearly 65% of mothers have never attended school, and 29% of girls marry before the age of 18. Health issues such as anaemia, reproductive tract infections (RTIs), and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are prevalent, exacerbated by poor educational and health services.

In response to these challenges, Kayantar Foundation with the support of MMTC-PAMP, has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the health and nutritional landscape of the region. The project provided vital health interventions and education to create a sustainable and healthy community. Community engagement has been a critical component, with events organized to raise awareness about government health services, hygiene practices and food diversity. The intervention meticulously recorded health data for 119 unique women at each health camp, addressing both pregnant and lactating mothers in the community. A substantial improvement in average haemoglobin levels was observed, from 7.52 g/dL to 8.66 g/dL, signifying better management of anaemia among the women. Furthermore, the project strengthened local infrastructure by transforming Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) into model centres for health and education services.

The collaboration between MMTC-PAMP and the Kayantar Foundation is driving sustainable progress. By combining their expertise and resources, both organizations are poised to make a meaningful difference in society. "We believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility but a collective effort towards a better future," adds Alokesh Sharma. "We aim to demonstrate the transformative impact that can be achieved when people come together for a common cause."

Kayantar Foundation, established in 2020, is a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting communities in acquiring conducive living conditions through an integrated development approach focused on Sustainable Development Goals. The foundation works in remote and marginalized areas to create self-sustainable, autonomous, and regenerative communities by improving quality of education, health facilities and livelihood opportunities.

