KDK Software announces MoU with All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20: All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) organized the AIFTP Convention 2022 for all members in Jaipur. Under the AIFTP Convention, all India members witnessed the best hospitality of Jaipur city and enjoyed the knowledge sessions delivered by experts of law and tax practitioners. Among all knowledge session, the KDK Software’s session on dealing with GST by cloud-based solution of ‘Express GST’ ensured the practitioners not be anxious over GST.

The AIFTP and KDK Software jointly announced the MoU to provide the Express GST advantage to all AIFTP members PAN India on subsidized rates. KDK Software’s COO, Ms. Richa Sharma presented the use-case and explained the benefits of ‘Express GST’ to the Tax Practitioners.

Mr. Pankaj Ghiya, National President, AIFTP said, “The objective of the MoU is to spread education in the matters relating to tax laws, other laws and Accountancy also. For the fulfillment of the same, AIFTP has collaborated with application service provider, KDK Sofrware, for the GST Training through webinars to enable members to serve their clients better and leverage the opportunity for overall professional development.”

Mr. Kapil Goyal, KDK Software, Founder & MD, said, “Our high value service at a lowest cost (per return filing @ just Rs. 3.37) makes us the leaders in the GST space. This is the reason why, KDK Software is the first choice of Tax Practitioners for GST compliances in India. We are honored to have MoU signed with All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP), thrilled to provide end-to-end support, and training to the AIFTP members.”

India’s leading GST software, Express GST, comprises various advantages. It enables the tax practitioners to view historical to latest notice/orders replies with an export also; 2A/2B emails send to all clients automatically; comparison of GSTR1/3B & Books; Checking GST refund and tracking status; Historical to current consolidated 3B in excel; direct GST portal login; auto generate GSTR3B; multiple logins simultaneously and ready return register.

