Keemti, a Made in India Brand, completes its first successful year

Keemti, a premium bag manufacturer, completes its first successful year in the market.

The brand is the brainchild of renowned actor, producer and investor Amol Bavdankar and popular beauty influencer and entrepreneur Vrinda.

The brand delivers its products through its online platforms as well as made available in physical retail outlets.

Marking the milestone, the brand hosted a celebration party titled 'Keemti Bash' in Mumbai, featuring the presence of a number of influencers and celebrities from the media and fashion industry.

Launched on 1st January 2021, Keemti had a dream run since its inception. This purely 'Made in India' brand was capable of creating its own distinct and standout identity in the domestic as well as an international market within a short span of time.

The grand event of Keemti Bash featured the presence of Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Honourable Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, and other renowned celebrities like Marathi Film Industry Superstar Swapnil Joshi, Famous Influencer & Tik Toker Muskan Sharma, and many others.

Ramdas Athawale, the chief guest of the celebration event, quoted Keemti as a proud and promising startup that will serve as an inspiration to many budding entrepreneurs. Growing to a successful brand of Indian origin, with a huge domestic as well as overseas market, is indeed a significant achievement for Keemti.

Keemti provides the customers with a wide variety of bags, made of almost all popular fabric materials, suiting all occasions and especially all the trending outfits. All the bags are crafted by keeping in mind the comfort and style that customers love to carry around, making their bags second to none.

Keemti is one of the very few brands present which solely focuses on setting new fashion trends by closely following the needs and tastes of customers. By taking a firm stance in customer satisfaction, Keemti has already been active in remodelling the quality and outlook standards of the industry.

Amol Bavdankar, the co-founder of Keemti said, "We are committed to delivering the best for our customers and dedicated to serving the industry by actively participating in restyling it. We will continue doing our best and stack your wardrobe with more stylish designs from Keemti at the best prices".

Vrinda, the co-founder of Keemti, also quoted, "Completing one successful year of Keemti feels like a dream, and we definitely have a long way to go and a lot of milestones to achieve. We will keep on providing you with the latest styles and designs to add more elegance to your stunning outfits. Keemti will also be expanding, with more products and designs to be added to our belt".

Keemti, as an Indian brand, has so far done a splendid job for the industry and has a huge fan base among the customers. It also has a solid market functioning in both the Indian and UK markets and has solid expansion plans for the future.

Keemti is undoubtedly among one of the leading brands that are capable of dominating the fashion industry in the near future. By delivering impressive designs and top-notch quality apparel, the brand will be able to redefine the fashion landscape of the market.

