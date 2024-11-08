Kennametal India sales higher by 4.8 Percent for Q1 FY25, PBT up 28.6 Percent

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] November 8: Kennametal India Limited concluded Q1 FY25, ended September 30, 2024, registering sales of ₹ 2,704 Mn, 4.8% higher as compared to ₹ 2,579 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year, driven by volume growth in both the Hard Metal and Machining Solutions Group businesses. Profit Before Tax (PBT) after exceptional item was ₹337 Mn against ₹262 Mn, up 28.6% over the same quarter, last fiscal year.

Commenting on the results, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India said, “In Q1, our team continued to deliver profitable growth through cost efficiency measures and strong topline growth. Our financial performance was supported by growth across our businesses with a focus on share gain initiatives, project solutions and new customer acquisition.”

About Kennametal

Kennametal India Limited is a subsidiary of Kennametal Inc., USA. With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries to stay competitive. Kennametal Inc. generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

