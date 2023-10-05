Kerala CM inaugurated CIAL’s seven Mega Projects

Kerala remains steadfast in implementing alternative ideas to Liberalisation: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched seven mega projects of Cochin International Airport Limited, ideated to address future traffic, cargo growth and safety upgrades.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said that the public sector organizations in Kerala are an alternative to the idea of liberalization, which endorses that it is not the government’s responsibility to run industries that benefit the entire society or to market intervention.

“This is a time when even strategic public sector institutions, including airports, are being privatized. The thinking behind this is that such institutions can only be run successfully in the private sector as they require huge capital investment, framing of futuristic development vision and professionalism in management. Behind this is the conventional idea that it is not the government’s duty to run industries that benefit the entire society or intervene in the market. But an alternative to this can be seen in public sector institutions in Kerala. The public sector in Kerala stands as a testament to the success of government-backed institutions. Here, they are protected and prospering. The state even takes over and operates the institutions that are even slated for disinvestment by the Central Government. The best example of this alternative is the Cochin International Airport Limited, which is under the direct control of the Government of Kerala”, said Chief Minister.

“This is the fourth mega project to be inaugurated in CIAL in the last 2 years. The three projects that were commissioned earlier – Aripara hydroelectric power plant, Payyannur solar power plant and Business Jet Terminal are making notable strides. CIAL is an alternative that renders irrelevant the argument that only the private sector can operate airports efficiently and profitably in this ever-changing world, where new technologies are constantly being introduced,” said the Chief Minister.

The projects inaugurated include the Import cargo Terminal, DigiYatra e-boarding software, Modernization of Airport Emergency Services, International Terminal Expansion: Phase 1, Golf Tourism venture, Construction of India’s biggest Aero Lounge and the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). The Chief Minister stated that all these projects validate CIAL’s vision of ‘Flying into Tomorrow’.

Minister P. Rajeev presided over the event, while S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director of CIAL, extended the welcome address. CIAL Director M.A. Yusuffali delivered the welcoming remarks. Ministers K. Rajan P. A. Mohamed Riyas were the Guests of Honour. Anwar Sadath MLA, Roji M. John MLA, Benny Behanan MP, Hibi Eden MP, and Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu delivered the felicitation speech. Elected representatives Mathew Thomas, T. V Kunju, V. M Shamsuddeen, Gracy Dayanandan, and Shobha Bharathan were also present alongside CIAL Directors E. K. Bharat Bhushan, Aruna Sundararajan, N.V George, and Dr. P Muhammad Ali. CIAL Executive Director & Company Secretary Saji K. George proposed the Vote of Thanks.

