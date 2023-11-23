Kerala to host transplant games to promote organ donation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23: Aimed at demonstrating that a thriving life is possible for organ transplanted people and promoting the cause of organ donation, Heart Care Foundation will organise Transplant Games for organ donors and recipients in Kochi on December 9. The games will be held across three venues – Regional Sports Centre, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, and Lulu Mall. Regional Sports Centre is the main venue of the transplant games. Heart Care Foundation is organising the games in association with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), Kochi Corporation, KMRL, Regional Sports Centre, GCDA, Lulu Group, Kerala State Youth Welfare Board and Liver Foundation of Kerala (LIFOK).

Organ recipients, live donors, and relatives of cadaver donors can participate in the games, according to the Heart Care Foundation. The games also aim to honour organ donors and their family members and increase the morale and confidence of the organ recipients. “With the games, we aim to create sports and games as a testimonial for the possibilities of life after transplant and convince the society that after a certain period, organ recipients can lead a normal life like others,” said Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram, Chairman of Heart Care Foundation.



The games will feature both indoor and outdoor games, including badminton, bowling, table tennis, swimming, 200m race, chess, and carrom. Recipients and donors in the age group of 7 to 70 years can participate in the games. One person will be allowed to participate in a maximum of three events, according to the organisers. The recipients should complete a minimum of one year after the transplant surgery to participate in the games. They should produce a medical certificate issued by the medical team who conducted the surgery.



In connection with the transplant games, a special ride was organised for children and young adults who had undergone transplant games in Kochi Metro on Children's Day. A friendly football match was also organised in connection with the games.



Registration for the event is already underway and interested people can register on https://www.heartcarefoundation.com.

Organ Recipient can register using this link:

https://surveyheart.com/form/651071c14e94562d112225e6



Organ donors, please register here:

https://surveyheart.com/form/6511b918f0545a504ef0fbc



Public can register using this link:

https://surveyheart.com/form/6554e6c3d053a807f9d89232

For more details, contact – Vinu Babu Raj – +91 8075492364

