"Kesariya", from Brahmastra Makes History, the only Indian track to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify!

New Delhi [India], May 6: The timeless allure of 'Kesariya', from the movie Brahmastra continues to captivate audiences worldwide as it achieves a monumental milestone. With its heartfelt lyrics and enchanting tunes, the love anthem becomes the first Indian song to cross 500 million streams on Spotify, solidifying its place in music history! "Kesariya" is acknowledged as one of the most successful collaborations among Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh. With this milestone, the song has undoubtedly been crowned to be the biggest hit in the careers of these maestro's till date.

Released on 17th July 2022, 'Kesariya' featuring the favourite couple Ranbir-Alia, continues to resonate deeply with listeners across the globe. This love anthem 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra enthralls audiences with its soulful melody and lyrics penned by the acclaimed wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya. Coupled with Pritam's musical brilliance and emotive vocals of Arijit Singh, further elevating its charm to unparalleled heights.

Elated by the achievement, Indian composer Pritam shared, 'Kesariya' has been a deeply emotional journey and witnessing a landmark moment of 500 million streams is beyond exhilarating! This milestone reaffirms the enduring power of music transcending barriers and touching souls. I am grateful to the entire team behind 'Kesariya' and to the listeners who have made this extraordinary milestone possible!"

Reflecting on Kesariya's journey and its unprecedented success, Karan Johar expressed, "'Kesariya' has been an unforgettable experience for me and I couldn't be prouder of its record-breaking achievement. It's an honor to be a part of such a historic moment, it fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude."

Sharing his excitement Ayan Mukerji, Indian filmmaker, Director, Brahmastra expressed, "I am so overwhelmed by the incredible journey of my passion project Brahmastra. I am thrilled to see 'Kesariya' to be the first Indian song hitting such a massive milestone! It fills me with immense pride. This achievement is also a celebration of the magic of Indian music and cinema. Here's to the continued success of 'Kesariya' and the countless more hearts it will touch in the future."

Breathing life into the rendition, acclaimed singer Arijit Singh shared his joy, "'Kesariya' holds a special place in my heart, I'm grateful to the fans for their unwavering love and support till date."

The lyrical genius Amitabh Bhattacharya also expressed, "It's overwhelming to see 'Kesariya' touch the hearts of millions and make history in the process. Seeing the track cross 500 million streams, is still so surreal. This milestone belongs to everyone who contributed to its journey. Here's to the enduring magic of 'Kesariya' and to the listeners who have embraced it."

Brahmastra's "Kesariya" is a testament to the enduring power of music, weaving its magic into the hearts of millions worldwide. It stands as a beacon of Indian cinema's global resonance, breaking barriers and forging new paths in its wake. The milestone reaffirms the timeless allure and enduring legacy of Indian music.

