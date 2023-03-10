Ketto India celebrates Women’s Day this year by Mass donating hygiene boxes to underprivileged women

New Delhi (India), March 10: Knowing the efforts and strength one puts in to initiate a change is applaudable. The world cannot be thankful enough to the contribution that a woman offers. We understand and gladly appreciate the strength of a woman to deal with societal affairs and stand strong to ensure the best for herself and her family.

Initiating even the smallest of assistance to the underprivileged can be a great step and that is the prime motive of Ketto. We believe that, ‘the change begins the moment one realizes that we are change-makers ourselves.’

Extending support to the one who is in need, is the goal of Ketto! This initiative is for the women who belong to a backward society and unfortunately fall under the underprivileged category. The thought didn’t take too long to be under progress and that’s when Ketto’s walk towards a successful move began. Our team reached out to women-centric NGOs in the western regions of Mumbai. Over a lac hygiene boxes were distributed amongst them. Our goal was to educate the needful about the importance of self-hygiene.

“A step towards making a difference isn’t a new thought, however, it is always that one instinct that pushes you to come up with something impactful. Our motive to ensure that women’s day is not just restricted to a specific set of activities, we broadened our horizons and reached out to the women who aren’t much aware of healthy sanitation. This idea brought smiles on lacs of faces and that was one of the most satisfying moments of this initiative.”, said Varun Sheth, CEO of Ketto.

This Women’s Day, with a large number of hygiene kits and the hope of commencing a meaningful difference, we get closer to supporting those who contribute so much to the society.

Video Link:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BYtpUzku0I&feature=youtu.be

About Ketto-

Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto’s primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country.

The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. In the last decade, the brand has raised over INR 1,100 crores for various causes, with more than 5 million donors contributing to these campaigns.

