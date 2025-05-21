Khadlaj Perfumes Celebrates 28 Years of Legacy and Luxury, Taking UAE's Fragrance Heritage to the Global Stage

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: In a world flooded with fast trends and mass-market scents, Khadlaj Perfumes continues to rise as a timeless icon in luxury perfumery. As the brand marks its 28th anniversary this year, it reflects not just on nearly three decades of fragrance excellence but on a journey that has taken it from a homegrown UAE brand to a global powerhouse in the world of niche perfumery.

Founded in 1997 by master perfumer Mohamed Iqbal Abdul Sattar, Khadlaj was born out of a deep passion for authentic, handcrafted fragrance. Known for legendary creations such as Hareem Al Sultan, Oud Pure, and Bukhoor Al Bahaar, Mohamed Iqbal brought with him more than 45 years of expertise in blending traditional ingredients like oud, ruh gulaab, musk, and vetiver. His vision was clearto craft perfumes that resonate with memory, identity, and heritage.

Today, that legacy is carried forward by Asif Mohamed Iqbal Katchi, whose sharp business acumen and modern sensibility have taken the brand to new heights. Under his leadership, Khadlaj has expanded to more than 83 countries, built 20 luxury showrooms across the UAE and Oman, and developed a thriving digital presence that continues to captivate fragrance lovers worldwide. Asif's approach bridges heritage with innovation, ensuring Khadlaj retains its rich Arabic soul while evolving to meet the tastes of a global audience.

2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the brand, with a fragrance portfolio that blends artistry with accessibility. Among its current bestsellers are Nuha Cherry Blush and Nuha Vanilla Pearltwo EDP sprays that speak to the modern woman's love for elegance and playful sophistication. The bold and unisex Azure Velvet extrait de parfum is redefining power scents for a new generation, while Caffe Latte offers a comforting gourmand experience infused with rich coffee, sugar, and spice.

Saqr Al Badiya remains a favorite among discerning men, combining aquatic freshness with deep oriental musk, while non-alcoholic oils like Amber Pure and Johayna Green are making waves for their purity and staying power. Oud lovers continue to be drawn to Arabian Treasure and Anabia Red, rich in heritage notes like rose and spice, while Johayna Purple caters to those seeking a balance between floral elegance and woody depth.

To honor its silver jubilee, Khadlaj launched the exclusive KP25 seriesa collection of five elegant EDP sprays, each inspired by a core value: Loyalty, Experience, Trust, Heritage, and Integrity. Every bottle is a story in itself, wrapped in luxurious packaging and created with the brand's most premium ingredients. The collection has become a symbol of what Khadlaj stands for: deep-rooted values, exquisite c, and a commitment to excellence that spans generations.

What sets Khadlaj apart is not just its scent compositions but its authenticity. In a market dominated by synthetic blends and fleeting fads, Khadlaj offers a return to meaning. Every fragrance is meticulously crafteddesigned to evoke emotion, elevate presence, and reflect personality. From Dubai to London, from Riyadh to New York, its loyal customer base continues to grow, drawn by the brand's blend of tradition and modern elegance.

As Khadlaj Perfumes celebrates 28 years, it's not just marking a milestoneit's leading a movement. A movement that celebrates cultural identity, sensory luxury, and the artistry of perfumery. As the brand looks to the future with more international collaborations, sustainability efforts, and innovation in formulation, one thing remains clear: Khadlaj Perfumes isn't following the fragrance industry. It's redefining it.

For more information, visit: khadlaj-perfumes.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor