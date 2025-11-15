Khazanchi Jewellers Delivers 113 percent EBITDA Growth and 119 percent PAT Growth in Q2 FY26

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q2& H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹548.92 Cr, YoY growth of 46.25%

- EBITDA of ₹32.62 Cr, YoY growth of 112.86%

- EBITDA Margin of 5.94%, YoY expansion of 186 bps

- PAT of ₹23.54 Cr, YoY growth of 119.41%

- PAT Margin of 4.29%, YoY expansion of 143 bps

- EPS of ₹9.52, YoY growth of 118.35%

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue of ₹952.76 Cr, YoY growth of 25.94%

- EBITDA of ₹53.78 Cr, YoY growth of 86.81%

- EBITDA Margin of 5.64%, YoY expansion of 184 bps

- PAT of ₹38.70 Cr, YoY growth of 93.66%

- PAT Margin of 4.06%, YoY expansion of 142 bps

- EPS of ₹15.64, YoY growth of 93.56%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said "We are extremely happy that this season has been exceptional for our company, marked by robust performance and remarkable growth in Q2 & H1 FY 2026. We are proud of our team's dedication, as they have consistently innovated and upgraded our designs to meet customers' tastes while ensuring affordability even amid soaring precious metal prices. The festive season and pre-Diwali demand have added an additional boost across both retail and wholesale segments.

Our brand Vajraa Diamonds by Khazanchi will further strengthen our market position and enhanced our visibility in high-value categories.

With our expanding wholesale & retail network, ongoing design innovation, and customer-centric approach, we remain confident of maintaining profitable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

