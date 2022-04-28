Khetibuddy goes prime on the home gardening experience with launch of its premium subscription and training courses

The thought of stocking up veggies is one of the first thoughts that crosses anybody's mind when a Lockdown is announced. This just reiterates the need as a society to move towards self-sustainability. A year back, Khetibuddy Agritech a Pune-based agritech startup had launched its free gardening app Khetibuddy home which helps at every step in the journey towards growing food as a first step towards sustainability. Khetibuddy is a gardening app, which tells everything one needs to know about everything one wants to grow.

Khetibuddy today announced the launch of its premium subscription and dedicated gardening learning portal for its home platform to serve all gardening enthusiasts, hobbyists and all the fence sitters with the right set of information and resources to encourage everybody to grow anything they want with everything they have, at home.

"There is no dearth of information on gardening on the internet, the challenge is to get the right and relevant information. We have worked extensively in the last year to generate curated content which can be the right starting point to take up gardening in the form of multiple training courses," said Dr Richa Nair, Co-founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Khetibuddy. "These training courses can give you the right platform to begin and post training our premium app will help you at every stage, guiding you till you have the fruits of harvest in hand. We have added more than 100+ plants which you can grow and get guidance through our app," added Richa.

It would come as a surprise to many but 60 per cent of what one consumes can be easily grown at home in a small balcony space as well. All one needs to do is set aside a span of 30 minutes in a day to grow your greens. Some of this can be grown from the food already available at home, a potato from a potato and a tomato from a left over tomato and with the right compositing practices a lot of it can become self-sustaining and whatever is grown contributes to healthy and sustainable lifestyle which is the need of the hour.

"Our motto at Khetibuddy has always been to understand deeply and explain simply," said Vinay Nair Co-founder & CEO at Khetibuddy. "While we try our bit to solve the much larger problem of food security through our agtech platform, our gardening app can help everyone to grow some healthy food at home. With our expertise of agriculture and gardening of more than a decade, the content on our app and training portals has the right balance of scientific inputs and practical advice which will help everyone to pick up the gardening skill with ease," added Vinay.

Khetibuddy Home today has more than 50,000+ home growers already using the gardening app. It is a feedback and demand from these home growers for more personalised attention which has propelled the team to launch a bouquet of services like live Audio/Video call from one's garden for support, a green guide with a lot of relevant content, as well as a dedicated training portal, exclusively focussed only on gardening both in Hindi and English. The training portal, accessible within the app as well as available over the web has content, over a range of topics from basics of gardening, Kokedama, Terrarium, composting to mention a few.

As much as the hope is that there is never another lockdown, it's wise to be prepared for it. A small balcony garden or terrace garden, with minimal investments, can reap a surplus of food and good health. With home garden app - Kheti Buddy Home, the journey is half the effort and double the joy. You can download the app at https://www.gardening.khetibuddy.com/ for both ios and Android as well as access the learning portal on https://workshops.khetibuddy.com

Kheti Buddy Agritech is a Pune-based Agritech startup. True to its name, it is a companion if you are in the journey of growing food as a farmer or home grower. Kheti stands for farming, and as a true buddy, their agritech platform helps you at every stage of your farming process (kheti badi). It helps in collecting, measuring, advising, trying to improve your farming habits, and doing their bit in systematically contributing to improving global food production through our suite of products and services.

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor