Khimji Flow: Carrying Forward the BBK Legacy into a New Era of Indian Engineering Excellence

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], November 21: A new chapter begins in India's manufacturing story as BDK Process Equipments Pvt. Ltd. takes the legacy forward with Khimji Flow Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (KFEL), a company that celebrates the vision and legacy of Shri Bharat Bhanji Khimji (BBK), the pioneer who built India's valve industry from the ground up.

When India once relied on imported industrial valves, BBK founded BDK (Bhanji D Khimji) Group in 1975 in Hubli, Karnataka, transforming the city into the Valve Capital of India. His belief that "business is a mission with passion" continues to inspire the company's work and values.

Today, Khimji Flow carries that legacy forward, combining the experience, trust, and quality of BDK with new-age technology and a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.

"We carry forward a journey BBK started," said Manjunath Hebbar, Plant Head, Khimji Flow Equipments Pvt. Ltd. "We're building on decades of trust to deliver products that match global standards."

From its modern facility spanning 28 acres across 3 plants in Hubli, KFEL designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial valves including Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Diaphragm, and Bellow Seal Valves, for industries such as Oil & Gas, Steel, Petrochemicals, Power, Water, and Infrastructure.

With over 100 employees and a strong R&D base, Khimji Flow continues to invest in testing, material innovation, and sustainable manufacturing to meet global customer needs. The company is also rapidly expanding its international footprint across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Far Eastern Countries.

Beyond engineering, the Khimji family continues to support education, healthcare, and community initiatives, reflecting BBK's belief in growth with purpose through its Lifeline Hospitals chain and the BDK Sports Foundation.

As Khimji Flow Equipments Pvt. Ltd. steps into the future, it remains rooted in the same values of integrity, innovation, and excellence that defined the BDK legacy, carrying forward BBK's dream of an India that builds for the world.

