'Khushiyon Ki Gaadi' launches 'Nanhe Kalakar Festival'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 27: "Khushiyon Ki Gaadi" launched by Abhyutthanam Welfare Foundation Jaipur was flagged off from SMS Stadium by Dr. Neeraj K Pawan I.A.S., Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Rajasthan and Vimal Jain, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AU Small Finance Bank.

Abhyutthanam Director Riddhi Chandrawat said that "Khushiyon Ki Gaadi" is being run in various areas of Jaipur city with the aim of taking art and sports to the children of economically weaker sections, along with raising awareness about the Right to Education Act and environmental protection among the general public through street plays. Under this campaign, art kits, sports material, medical health kits, sanitary napkins etc. are being distributed to children. This campaign will run till 3rd January and this chariot will come to an end at the Nanhe Kalakar Festival being organized by the organization on 4-5th January.

Today, on the first day, Khushiyon Ki Gaadi reached Kathputli Nagar. Where, children away from the mainstream were made aware about the right to education, cleanliness and art and culture of Rajasthan. This vehicle will pass through various areas of Jaipur. During this, Spot the Khushiyon Ki Gaadi competition is also being organized. One can participate in the said competition by scanning the QR code given on the vehicle.

During the said program, Aabhyuthanam's President Advocate Pranjal Singh, Director Advocate Riddhi Chandrawat, Director Anuj Chandak, Piyush Jain, Aman Jhanwar, Aditi Jhanwar, Manish Dhillon, Anish Shekhar, Gaurav Sehgal, Uddhav Bansal, Dr. Ira, Khushi Maheshwari, Kushagra Singh, Advocate Avik Rajoria, Advocate Ishita, Saloni Jain, Yogita, Manoj, Pavitra, Advocate Raunak Verma, Mansi, Dimple, Tanya, Diksha, Daivik, Nitesh, Govind, Lakhan, Himanshi etc. were present.

Little Artist Festival:

Under the joint aegis of AU Foundation, Rajasthan Tourism Department, Rajasthan Youth Board, Jawahar Kala Kendra and Aabhyuthanam, the Little Artist Festival is being organized on 4-5 January at Shilp Gram, Jawahar Kala Kendra. Nanhe Kalakar is a unique initiative to connect children and youth with the art and culture of Rajasthan. Nanhe Kalakar is also a unique fund raising festival.

Main sponsors of Nanhe Kalakar Festival:

AU Foundation, Rajasthan Tourism, F.H.T.R., Jawahar Kala Kendra, 3S Securities, Bikaji, Wonder Cement, Rajasthan Royals and Rajasthan Royals Foundation, Lotus, Zeal, Syntex Banswara, Sachcha Sona, iBoostup, Purnima Group, Soft Touch, C.K. Birla Hospital, Surya Hospital etc.

Aim of Nanhe Kalakar Festival:

To promote and reach the art and culture of Rajasthan to the masses.

The amount collected from the Nanhe Kalakar Festival through entry fee, food, stage artists, festival bazaar will be used for forest plantation under the organization's campaign Aranya Ropan.

Main attractions of Nanhe Kalakar Festival:

Theatre:

For the past one month, around twenty five young children of Manganiyar community are being trained in Rajasthani folk music under the joint aegis and guidance of Abhutthanam Welfare Foundation and famous folk artist and Khadtal player Shri Devu Khan Manganiyar, whose special performance will be seen in Nanhe Kalakar Festival.

To offer sacrifice in this Maha Yagya of Nanhe Kalakar Festival, four different types of music bands including Indian Ocean, Rahgir, Neeraj Arya Kabir Cafe and Yugam Band will perform.

More than fifty folk artists of Rajasthan will perform various types of folk dances in Nanhe Kalakar Festival.

The entire amount of ticket sales by all the artists will be donated to the jungle plantation campaign of Abhutthanam Sanstha, Aranya Ropan Abhiyan.

Chaupal:

Respected and eminent people of the society are organizing a talk show on various topics in which the main speakers will be youth representatives Ravindra Bhati (Member of Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly), Dr. Neeraj Kumar Pawan (IAS), Anoop Bartaria (CMD World Trade Park), Dr. Ajay Data (MD Data Group of Industries), Mrs. Raghushree Poddar (Chairman, FICCI FLO Mahila Jaipur), RJ Karthik, famous poet and singer Raahgir, famous content creator Kabira (Devashish Gaur), Dr. Nishant Ojha (Certified Child Counselor) etc.

Artwork:

A gathering and workshop of various art works of Rajasthan will be organized in which Mandana Art, Blue Pottery, Block Making and Printing, Lac Bangles, Thathera Art, Puppet Making, Coat Weaving, Toy Making, Lippan Art, Crochet Making, Mehendi etc. arts will be taught to children and adults.

Food:

Popular food brands of Rajasthan and the world like Domino's Pizza, Burger Farm, Baskin Robbins, Motu Ram Prasadam, Lotaram by Chaisa, Srirangam, Grills and Grillers, Chapas, Garden Cafe, Waffle Bite, Baozi Momos, Kani Ram Sweets by RMB, NBC, Pizza Bay, English Rasoi, Caked by Devyani, Sri Raghu Ram Dhaba etc. will set up their stalls. All food brands will donate a significant portion of their sales to the jungle plantation campaign of Abhutthanam Sanstha, Aranya Rapan Abhiyaan.

Festival Bazaar:

Abhyutthanam and Labels Gone Wild will jointly provide a separate shopping area to around thirty different brands of different products. All the brands will donate a significant portion of their sales to the jungle plantation campaign of Abhyutthanam Sanstha, Aranya Ropan Abhiyaan.

Laughter and Fun:

Games and fun activities will also be organized for children and adults of all age groups at the Nanhe Kalakaar Festival.

Entry:

Children up to 12th standard will have free entry at the Nanhe Kalakaar Festival (ID card will be mandatory) and visitors of other age groups will get entry only after purchasing an entry ticket of Rs. 50 per day by visiting www.nanhekalakaar.com.

