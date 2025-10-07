Khushtech Korea secures BIS certification for 'Made-in-India' D2M feature phone, production to begin this month

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Khushtech Korea has achieved a significant breakthrough by securing BIS certification for its 'Made-in-India' D2M feature phone.

Marking a major step toward localisation, the company has also announced plans to commence full-scale "Made in India" manufacturing starting in October 2025.

The company's approval paves the way for advanced mobile broadcasting technology to reach a wider audience through affordable feature phones.

In July, electronics manufacturer Khushtech Korea, in collaboration with India's Tejas Network, developed a direct-to-mobile (D2M) feature phone that allows consumers to access live TV channels, OTT videos, audio broadcasts, and text-based information without requiring an internet or WiFi connection.

The D2M phones will use India's terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves to provide an internet connection to consumers.

The Khushtech D2M Feature Phone features a Saankhya Labs SL-3000 D2M demodulator chip embedded in the device, intended for use in the 470-608 MHz broadcast bands.

The company plans to invest an additional USD 80 million over the next five years, bringing the total investment to USD 100 million.

Speaking toin July, Shin had said that the company plans to build up the factory in Andhra Pradesh (AP) State to realise 'Made in India'.

Shin had also indicated that they have a dream to create a cluster of Korean high-tech SMEs in Andhra Pradesh.

The primary target market is rural populations and lower-income segments in villages, where feature phone usage is high and internet penetration is low.

These users are accustomed to broadcast media and prioritise affordability. There are 300 million feature phones in India, and KhushTech expects D2M feature phones to replace more than 50 per cent of the feature phone volume.

As part of their marketing plans, they are exploring online e-commerce platforms, in addition to a strong offline presence in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and rural areas through partnerships with retailers and distributors. On top of that, collaboration with telecom operators for bundled offers is also under consideration.

The D2M phones will also support UPI payments, enabling secure and convenient digital transactions similar to smartphones.

Khushtech Korea is the world's first D2M feature phone company in the world, jointly developed with SaankhyaLab/Tejas Network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor